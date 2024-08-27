PumpAlarm.com Unveils TextLight Temperature Monitoring Kit

The company launches a versatile solution for monitoring temperature in various settings.

INDIANAPOLIS, NDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading innovator in remote monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the TextLight Temperature Monitoring Kit. Designed to address concerns related to both high and low-temperature conditions, this kit provides a comprehensive solution for temperature monitoring across commercial, industrial, and residential settings.

The TextLight Temperature Monitoring Kit seamlessly integrates with the TextLight system, a 120V cellular alarm light with two inputs that sends alerts to users' mobile devices when temperature thresholds are exceeded. This versatile tool is perfect for remote control panels, machinery, and critical systems, acting as a reliable backup in case of primary alarm failures due to network issues or power outages.

"Our mission at PumpAlarm.com is to provide reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions that ensure the safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for our customers," said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com. "The TextLight Temperature Monitoring Kit is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality products that safeguard homes, businesses, and communities from the risks associated with temperature extremes."

The kit includes a TextLight Alarm Unit, a temperature switch, a 6VDC rechargeable battery with mounting pocket, a bushing, an accessory bag, and a user guide. With simple mounting options and compatibility with most open-air setups, the kit is accessible to users of all skill levels. The non-submersible sensor is designed to be mounted adjacent to mechanical systems, such as water pipes and air handlers, ensuring accurate temperature readings without the risk of damage from immersion.

The TextLight Temperature Monitoring Kit offers comprehensive temperature monitoring capabilities, detecting both high and low-temperature conditions. This feature makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including:

• Industrial machinery: Monitor critical equipment to prevent overheating and ensure efficient operation.

• Refrigeration systems: Receive alerts for failing equipment before spoilage occurs.

• Residential HVAC systems: Maintain comfortable indoor temperatures and avoid potential damage from freezing pipes.

• Commercial buildings: Ensure occupant comfort and prevent burst pipes during cold snaps.

“This new offering provides our customers with an easy-to-use solution for safeguarding their valuable assets from temperature-related issues,” added Ward.

Key Features and Benefits:

• Versatile Temperature Monitoring: Detects both high and low temperatures for comprehensive protection.

• Easy Installation: Simple mounting options and compatibility with most open-air setups make the kit accessible to users of all skill levels.

• Non-Submersible Sensor: Designed for safe and accurate readings when mounted adjacent to mechanical systems.

• Cellular Connectivity: Requires an annual $75 subscription for 24/7 monitoring and mobile alerts.

• Peace of Mind: Receive timely notifications of potential temperature extremes, allowing you to take preventative action.

• One-Year Warranty: Ensures reliable performance and protects your investment.

Customers across the United States have praised PumpAlarm.com for its exceptional products and customer service. John K., a satisfied customer, stated, "PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures." Another customer, Thomas J., added, "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty on all 4G devices, ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind. The company also provides a money-back guarantee on service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii, demonstrating its commitment to customer satisfaction.

To maintain uninterrupted connectivity, all PumpAlarm.com devices, including TextLight, require an annual subscription for cellular network connectivity. Priced at $75.00 per year, this service is essential for maintaining 24/7 monitoring capabilities. The cellular setup is straightforward and can be managed directly from users' cellphones.

PumpAlarm.com offers a variety of other remote monitoring solutions, designed to provide peace of mind and protect valuable assets. To explore its range of products, visit https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop today or call +1 888-454-5051.

###

About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com (https://www.pumpalarm.com/about-us) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.