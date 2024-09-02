AI for Positive Impact – Shaping the Future of Learning Conference Announced

The AI for Positive Impact Summit - AI With a Heart.

AI for Positive Social Impact Movement Inaugural Online Conference Series and Call for Speakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI for Positive Social Impact movement is thrilled to announce its first-ever online conference series, “AI for Positive Impact – Shaping the Future of Learning,” set to take place fall 2024. This groundbreaking event aims to explore and promote the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in creating a better world in education.Call for SpeakersWe are currently seeking passionate and knowledgeable speakers to join those already accepted to participate in this exciting venture. If you are an expert or enthusiast in the fields of AI, education, health (both mental and physical), or play (toys, sports and games), we invite you to share your insights and innovations with a global audience. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to meaningful discussions and help shape the future of AI and its use for positive social impact. Visit www.positiveaiimpact.com to apply."AI has the potential to transform education and the institutions and educators that take part in the conversation early will become our pioneers and leaders in the industry. It’s not just streamlining traditional methods; it’s redefining how, when, and where learning takes place."-Kelley Tenny, Co-Founder, AI For Positive ImpactCore SegmentsOur Summit conferences focus on three core segments:Education: Exploring how AI can revolutionize learning experiences, enhance educational outcomes, and make education more accessible and inclusive.Health (Mental and Physical): Discussing the role of AI in improving mental health support, advancing medical research, and promoting overall well-being.Play (Toys, Sports and Games): Investigating the intersection of AI and play, and how intelligent toys and games can foster creativity, learning, social connections and positive health outcomes.The summit is a three-day virtual odyssey featuring enlightening conversations, interviews, opinions, interactive workshops, enlightening keynotes, and collaborative discussions led by pioneers and changemakers in the AI space."Participants and speakers include renowned AI experts, visionary educators, and passionate advocates who are reshaping the world. Each one brings a unique blend of insights, experiences, and forward-thinking ideas designed to ignite your imagination and spur action.Our carefully crafted agenda is designed to enlighten, engage, and inspire. Explore the latest in AI advancements, discover practical applications for your daily life, and connect with like-minded individuals on a mission to make a difference.“AI is no longer an "if" or "how" question. It is a matter of "when" and "what" you are going to do with it. Let's start now and create positive conversations and pathways to impact the future norm.” - Melissa Irvin, Manager, AI for Positive Impact, Owner, BluBox Digital AgencyJoin UsCome be part of this inaugural conference and contribute to a movement that's shaping a future where AI is harnessed for the greater good. Together, we can drive positive change and create a more equitable and innovative world. Register for our conferences at www.positiveaiimpact.com “Artificial Intelligence, when harnessed responsibly, has the potential to transform society for the better, addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges and creating opportunities in education, health and play for a more equitable and sustainable future.” - Jacob R. Miles III , the Prince of Play and Co-Founder, AI for Positive Social ImpactWhat are your thoughts on the role of AI in society?Event DetailsTitle: AI for Positive Impact – Shaping the Future of LearningSeptember 24-26, 2024For more information and to submit your speaker proposal, please visit our website https://www.positiveaiimpact.com The AI for Positive Social Impact movement founded by Ms. Kelley Tenny and Jacob R. Miles III is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence to address societal challenges and improve the quality of life for people around the world. Through collaboration, innovation, and education, we aim to create a future where AI is a force for good.We look forward to your participation and contributions to this transformative event!

