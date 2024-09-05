Wisconsin American Idol Gold Ticket Winner Attracts Global Motorcycle Charity

FELLOWS RIDE is coming to the USA and will launch on September 21st from Doc’s Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, WI. The Franki Moscato Foundation is the recipient.

After learning about Wisconsin and mental health promotion, my team unanimously chose the Franki Moscato Foundation.”
— Dieter Schneider
OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franki Moscato, a 22-year-old music artist who actively advocates for fighting teen suicide in Wisconsin was chosen as the donation recipient from a world motorcycling movement that exists to battle depression and mental illness.

FELLOWS RIDE is the brainstorm of German resident Dieter Schneider who lost his son Carsten to suicide ten years ago.

Dieter pledged to fight the growing disease that took his son by creating a global motorcycling movement that has span many countries in Europe.

FELLOWS RIDE is coming to the United States and will launch from Doc’s Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, Wisconsin on September 21st. “After learning about Wisconsin and mental health promotion, my team unanimously chose the Franki Moscato Foundation,” exclaimed Schneider.

Franki Moscato won the Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol and has been a spokesperson for suicide-awareness organizations since she was eleven. Moscato created her own non-profit foundation that focuses on healing Wisconsin Teens. The proceeds of the FELLOWS RIDE will help broadcast Moscato’s latest televised public service announcement that encourages parents to refrain from giving their children Smartphones until after eighth grade, and prescribe that they formally pledge their decision at http://WaitUntil8th.org .

About

Franki Moscato is a 22-year-old professional musician who has performed at over five hundred public and private events and won the coveted Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol. She is well known for singing patriotic music and has sung the Anthem for NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, and for the President of the United States. Franki has been in front of the camera since a young age and is a stage and film actress in several award-winning music videos and films. Franki travels around the country and provides school lectures where she speaks and performs music on the topics of kindness, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention. Franki has a non-profit entity titled Franki Moscato Foundation, which raises money to fight teen suicide. You can learn more about Franki Moscato by visiting her website at https://FrankiJo.com/ .

