Black Veg Society partners with UnitedHealthcare on event that gives tools to 'A Better You'

The image includes information about A Better You event scheduled for September 7, 2024 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore.

"A Better You" event

Black Veg Society Logo

UnitedHealthcare has partnered with leading chefs and nutritionists to create a free, thought-provoking event that gives tools for "A Better You".

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnitedHealthcare has partnered with leading chefs and nutritionists to create a free, thought-provoking event that gives tools to fuel one's journey... to "A Better You". This event includes an educational Medicare seminar.

Event: The Healing Power of Cultural Food
Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Morning Program: 9:00 a.m.
Afternoon Program: 12:30 p.m.
Visit abetteryou.info to reserve your seat now.

• Get your Medicare questions answered
• Learn about foods high in fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels
• Experience the flavors of health

Featured guests:
Chef Gregory Brown from the multi-award-winning Land of Kush, VeganSoul Bistro,
Angela Ginn-Meadow, Registered Dietitian,
Rita Tolbert, UnitedHealthcare

Partners:
Black Veg Society
Greater Baltimore Urban League
Yohnnie Shambourger
Ernestine Shepherd

Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
About

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

Black Veg Society

