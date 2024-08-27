Black Veg Society partners with UnitedHealthcare on event that gives tools to 'A Better You'

"A Better You" event Black Veg Society Logo

UnitedHealthcare has partnered with leading chefs and nutritionists to create a free, thought-provoking event that gives tools for "A Better You".

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnitedHealthcare has partnered with leading chefs and nutritionists to create a free, thought-provoking event that gives tools to fuel one's journey... to "A Better You". This event includes an educational Medicare seminar.Event: The Healing Power of Cultural Food Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202Morning Program: 9:00 a.m.Afternoon Program: 12:30 p.m.Visit abetteryou.info to reserve your seat now.• Get your Medicare questions answered• Learn about foods high in fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels• Experience the flavors of healthFeatured guests:Chef Gregory Brown from the multi-award-winning Land of Kush, VeganSoul Bistro,Angela Ginn-Meadow, Registered Dietitian,Rita Tolbert, UnitedHealthcarePartners:Greater Baltimore Urban LeagueYohnnie ShambourgerErnestine Shepherd

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.