Hanford Advisory Board to meet in Spokane Sept. 10-11, 2024

SPOKANE –

The Hanford Advisory Board (HAB) is on the road again, holding its September meeting in Spokane.

The HAB is a nonpartisan and broadly representative body with a balanced mix of the diverse interests affected by Hanford Site cleanup. Its primary mission is to provide informed recommendations and advice on selected major policy issues to the U.S. Department of Energy (Energy), Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“We’re excited to come to Spokane and for the community to learn more about the HAB’s role in providing advice on Hanford cleanup issues,” said Susan Coleman, chair of the Hanford Advisory Board. “The Spokane community will also have the chance to hear updates on Hanford cleanup directly from the Tri-Party Agencies.”

Since the HAB’s inception 30 years ago, it has issued 316 pieces of advice reflecting the diverse community voices and perspectives affected by Hanford.

The Spokane meeting will take place Sept. 10 and 11 at the Centennial Hotel, Skyline Ballroom, 303 West North River Drive, Spokane, WA.

During the meeting, HAB members and the public will hear updates about Hanford Site cleanup from Energy, Ecology, and EPA. The HAB will also get an overview of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at Hanford.

The HAB will also consider three pieces of advice to pass to the agencies and offer two opportunities for public comment.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting in-person in Spokane or online via Microsoft Teams, and the agencies will make every effort to accommodate persons with physical disabilities or special needs. If you require special accommodations, please contact Energy at least seven days in advance of the meeting.

The HAB will offer public comment opportunities at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. Sept. 11. Written statements may be filed with the HAB either before or within five business days after the meeting.

Meeting information and the agenda can be found on Energy’s website.

The Hanford Site, located north of Richland, Washington, produced more than 70 tons of plutonium from World War II through the Cold War. When plutonium production ceased in 1989, the site’s mission shifted to cleaning up the chemical and radioactive waste left behind.

Energy is the federal agency responsible for Hanford and its cleanup. Ecology and the EPA are the regulators overseeing Energy’s cleanup under the Tri-Party Agreement, a judicial Consent Decree, and various permits.