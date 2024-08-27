Water level to drop at Three Mile Lake starting Sept. 3

CRESTON – Lake water levels at Three Mile Lake in Union County will be lowered an additional three feet as a part of an ongoing lake restoration project.

Managers will maintain the lake at approximately eleven feet below normal pool to expose additional areas of the lake bed and shoreline for construction. Water released through the lake’s outlet structure to lower the lake level will be released slowly to avoid downstream impacts.

Construction activities began in the fall of 2023 and will be completed in the spring of 2025, when managers will allow the lake to refill. An effort will be made to maintain recreation throughout the project and access to the lake for boating via the main boat ramp. Boaters should use caution throughout the lake as tree stumps, cedar tree brush piles, and underwater reefs may be at or near the water’s surface with the lower water levels.

The restoration project will improve and protect water quality in Three Mile Lake and provide new recreational opportunities for this popular destination. Planned activities include stabilizing the shoreline, improving the jetties, installing fish habitat and modifying the existing in-lake silt basin.