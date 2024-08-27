Two popular state parks to host centennial celebrations this fall

2024 marks the 100th anniversary of both Pilot Knob State Park, Forest City, and Ledges State Park, Boone. Local community organizations are hosting September celebrations at each park to commemorate these special milestones.

The Pilot Knob centennial celebration will take place Saturday, Sept. 14. Hosted by the volunteer group Friends of Pilot Knob State Park, the day kicks off with a re-dedication ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at the park’s CCC-era Warming House. Visitors can enjoy a free lunch, and ice cream; souvenirs will be available for purchase. Additional activities throughout the day include a silent auction and bingo, live music, outdoor games, and presentations about the park’s history and even ghost stories. With limited parking at Pilot Knob, please carpool to the event. Event staff will help direct parking at each lot. Once lots are full, guests can access a shuttle from outside the park entrance. Find out more by visiting the event page: https://facebook.com/events/s/ 100th-anniversary-celebration/ 851195473256430/.

The volunteer group Friends of the Ledges is planning a community celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28. The day will start at 8:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast fundraiser. Additional activities will kick off at noon and include live music, a bags tournament, a historical character hike, carnival games, bingo and more. With limited parking at Ledges, a shuttle bus service will be available for visitors to get around to park events. Find out more by visiting the event page at https://www.facebook.com/ events/1274035846920418/. Ledges will then host a rededication event on Saturday, Nov. 9, which is the actual dedication date for the park. This event will highlight the rich natural and cultural history of Ledges with displays, presentations and guided hikes.

Events at both parks are free and open to the public.