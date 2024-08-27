U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Juan Ciscomani for Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Juan Ciscomani to represent Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District at an event today in Tucson, Arizona. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Congressman Juan Ciscomani in Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District," said Jennings Imel, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Western Regional Office. "Congressman Ciscomani is a champion for free enterprise and job creators in southern Arizona, and he’s a proven leader who’s working to craft bipartisan solutions that enhance border security and fix our immigration system. We are proud to stand with Congressman Ciscomani and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

"I am honored to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement. This recognition is not just about my individual efforts, but rather a reflection of our collective commitment to sustain and grow our local economy. As I have said often, the government does not create jobs, it creates an environment for businesses to thrive," said Rep. Ciscomani. "A huge thank you to AGM Containers for hosting today’s event and to Howard for his kind words and continued leadership both in the business community and philanthropically in our community. The backing of organizations like the U.S. Chamber and AGM Containers amplifies our ability to foster a healthy business environment and enhance the economic vitality of our district."

“Congressman Ciscomani gets it. He’s been a strong advocate for Arizona’s business community from day one, and he understands that a thriving economy starts with policies that create jobs and keep our tax and regulatory climate competitive,” said Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “At a time when getting things done in Washington seems impossible, Congressman Ciscomani has stood out as a pragmatic and thoughtful leader who can work across the aisle to deliver results for Arizona. We’re proud to endorse his reelection and we’re confident he’ll keep fighting for what’s best for our state’s job creators and economy.”

"As a local defense manufacturer, it’s my great pleasure and honor to endorse Juan Ciscomani in his bid to be reelected to Arizona's U.S. Congressional District 6. I find Juan to both understand, as well as to care deeply about, the issues and interests of our community,” said Howard Stewart, CEO of AGM Container Controls. “Juan is also committed to protecting Southern Arizona’s military assets, being pro-business, funding our police, as well as securing our southern border. Likewise, I appreciate the leadership role that our U.S. Chamber of Commerce continues to play when it comes to fighting for U.S. business growth and free enterprise, as well as for America’s success on the global stage.”

##