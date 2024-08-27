Minister Barbara Creecy convenes urgent oversight meeting with Aviation Entities

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy convened an urgent oversight meeting with all transport aviation entities, the ATNS, ACSA, as well as SACAA on 20 August 2024. The meeting was necessitated by the ongoing flight delays at various Airports in the Country.

In the meeting, the Minister emphasized the need for the ATNS to get to the root cause of this problem. While doing so, the Minister emphasised that it is critical that no corners must be cut in relation to safety.

The meeting also agreed that ATNS must, as a matter of urgency, develop a comprehensive plan for consideration and approval by the Minister. The plan must be costed with realistic timeframes as well as indicate the technical capacity required to review all flight instrument procedures. The ATNS was instructed to submit this plan in two weeks from the date of the meeting.

Once an acceptable plan is in place, it will be shared with the aviation industry and the nation.

The Minister has also taken the opportunity to apologize to the travelling public for the ongoing flight delays and gives assurance that the ATNS is working on a plan to solve the root cause of this problem without compromising safety.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

