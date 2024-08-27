Submit Release
Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosts Gauteng Schools Wednesday Champions League, 28 Aug

The 2024 Gauteng Schools Wednesday Champions League is moving into the second round, with games taking place in Kagiso, Mogale City, tomorrow, on Wednesday 28 August.

The first round started last week on 21 August in Vereeniging with only volleyball and football games. This week, netball matches will also begin, adding to the exciting action. Football and Volleyball have 16 teams (8 boys teams and 8 girls teams) competing in the under 17 age category, while netball has 8 girls-only teams participating in the under 16 age group.

The teams will compete in a league format to earn points until the final matches on 18 September.

Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 28 August 2024
Time: 12:00
Venue: Kagiso Sports Complex, Krugersdorp          

For media inquiries and more information, please contact: 
Nomazwe Ntlokwana
Departmental Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 507 8068
Email: nomazwe.ntlokwana@gauteng.gov.za

 

