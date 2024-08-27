Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile: National Council of Provinces - Three Sphere Planning Session

Programme Director;

It is my pleasure to take part in this first Three-Sphere Planning Session of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for the Seventh Administration, which is convened under the compelling theme, “Towards an Oversight Agenda for the Seventh Parliament: Delineating Key Policy and Oversight Priorities for the NCOP in the Seventh Parliament.” One of the key objectives for convening this important session is to delineate key policy priorities for implementation and oversight by the National Council of Provinces.

During the opening address of the Seventh Parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined three overarching priorities of the Government of National Unity, which are driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

We have adopted the above three priorities because whilst we have made significant progress over the last thirty (30) years in reducing, poverty and inequality, we remain faced with the challenges of a slow growing economy; high unemployment and poverty rate; high incidence of crime, corruption, and lawlessness; and a highly fractured society.

Having noted the ongoing challenges, as the 7th Administration, we have taken a decision that we must invest in the building of a capable, developmental state. A developmental state in our context is a state that will redirect resources towards job creation and ensure that people have access to asset ownership, economic opportunity, education, health care, and other basic services.

More importantly, in a quest for a developmental state, we will continue to invest in building safer communities. Building safer communities is not only police responsibility, but also it is a shared responsibility between the police, communities and all sectors of our society. In this regard, we urge citizens to work with law-enforcement agencies to combat crime in our communities.

We are also aware of the persistent issues of high levels of extortion crimes, particularly in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. Through the JCPS, we are bringing together resources to put an end to extortions and ensure that communities may conduct business without fear or intimidation.

We are equally going to embark on a programme of cleaning cities. Cleaner cities contribute towards attracting investors. In this regard, as leaders in our respective towns, we must launch a competition of the cleanest towns. We will collaborate with the Minister of COGTA and SALGA to form a committee that will conduct an annual assessment of the cleanliness of cities and present awards.

Bear in mind Honourable Members, Bontle ke Botho! This campaign has the potential of ensuring that the private sector and communities in a partnership with the government to ensure that our cities are clean and safe.

Honourable Members,

In realising the vision of building a developmental, capable, and ethical state, we will vigorously implement the plan to professionalise the Public Service and we will do so by investing in the capacity of the National School of Government (NSG). Equally, we must continue to invest in the modernisation of the state and government by introducing innovative solutions across government particularly because we are living in the digital era. The whole world is going digital in many respects and as South Africa; we must not be left behind.

Over the last thirty (30) years, we have adopted progressive policies, and in the 7th Administration, we are going to pay special attention to the speed of execution, this includes strengthening coordination through a refocused Presidency as the centre of government by pulling together other critical Government Departments such as COGTA and the National Treasury.

Our intention is to align planning and budgeting as part of implementing the District Development Model (DDM) premised on One Plan-One Vision and this we will do to achieve maximum results in building a better life for all. Together with Local Government we need to prioritise overcoming local CAPEX funding gaps for infrastructure, for example, we are introducing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in water supply with the National Treasury and the Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure that we resolve the potential water crisis as we have done in curbing energy and load shedding crisis.

We need to act before there is a crisis.

To this end, through the DDM in Waterberg, together with private sector participation, we are making much needed interventions to create opportunities for the community. In eThekwini Metropolitan Area, we have been resolving the water crisis to the extent that we are beginning to see much needed changes in the functioning of the municipality. I had the opportunity to visit eThekwini Municipality and by the time I, get there had started in addressing the water crisis.

Together with the Minister of Water and Sanitation, we will be visiting Giyani to assess the state of progress in ensuring that people have water in that part of the province. This is going to be the modus operandi of the 7th administration because we want to ensure that we do not have a water crisis in the country. We need to go to these communities and resolve the problems.

Honourable Members,

The successful implementation of the District Development Model lies in the speed of execution as a modus operandi, which should be adopted across the three spheres of government. In specific terms, we need to ensure that from the point of view of the Executive, we are entrenching the discipline of getting things done.

In this regard, we are working on measures that will ensure the introduction of legislation by the Executive in Parliament is done timeously; equally, we are ensuring that when Bills are introduced in the National Assembly, they must have followed all the compliance processes so that the constitutionality of the proposed legislation is not compromised. This is an important task to avoid litigation.

Honourable Members, as we gather here today, we must ensure that we sharpen and crystallise a common understanding of the three overarching policy priorities of the 7th Administration. We must equally develop a common appreciation of a monitoring, implementation and evaluation framework in line with the Intergovernmental Framework Act to realise the theme of the planning session.

Honourable Chairperson, this year, 2024, marks exactly 70 years since the adoption of the 1954 Women’s Charter. At the height of legislated and colonialist oppression in South Africa, women united across race, gender, and ethnic lines to adopt and legitimise the Women's Charter, demonstrating their resilience and leadership role.

Today, many South African women are subjected to poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence, and femicide. During this seventh dispensation of our Parliament, we must deepen the struggle against gender-based violence and femicide and ensure gender parity in government, businesses, and all sectors of our society.

We must not only acknowledge the plight of women, but we need to implement concrete actions and programs to empower women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

As we look towards the future of our nation, it is important that we set clear policy priorities and strategies to ensure effective oversight and governance. The Seventh Parliament holds the responsibility of guiding our nation towards prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

The oversight function of the NCOP is vital in ensuring that government service delivery is efficient, equitable, and responsive to the needs of our people.

In delineating the key policy and oversight priorities for the NCOP, we must focus on three fundamental spheres of planning: legislative, executive, and public participation.

We must ensure that laws uphold the principles of justice, equality, and the rule of law through robust legislative oversight. It might take time to get through public participation but it must be done.

In keeping with Parliament’s Strategic Vision, the seventh Parliament must be driven by tangible efforts to respond to the demands of the people and be driven by the objective of realising a higher quality of life for all South Africans.

Honourable Members,

The people expect us to work together as different political parties to achieve our country’s developmental priorities as outlined in the National Development Plan. It is in this context that political parties that participated in the 2024 elections and received seats in the National and Provincial Legislatures pledged to cooperate through a voluntary Government of National Unity.

To achieve the goals of the National Development Plan 2030, it is imperative that we, as the 7th Administration, continue our collaborative efforts, serving as a crucial pillar that guides our developmental strategy. We must make it our mission to promote fixed capital investment, industrialisation, job creation, and work hard towards the improvement of our people's lives.

Therefore, in the next five years, our strategic priorities are to create inclusive economic growth and job creation. We aim to uphold and enhance the social wage while also constructing an ethical and progressive state.

Chairperson,

We will be unveiling the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) as soon as approved by Cabinet. The MTDP which will set out a well-defined vision and strategy that outlines clear goals and includes specific, measurable objectives and a roadmap for achieving them over the next five years.

Therefore, we need to use the MTDP to continue to make strategic investments in individuals particularly through education, skill development, and adequate health care. Furthermore, we must strive to improve our communities' spatial perspectives by ensuring that the National Spatial Development Framework is implemented at all levels of government, as outlined in Chapter 8 of the National Development Plan.

As the seventh Parliament, we have a responsibility to oversee the performance of Government Departments and other state organs, as well as ensure accountability and transparency in government actions across all spheres.

Together, in our distinctive, interdependent, and interrelatedness, we hold the responsibility of guiding our nation towards prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

Through the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act of 2005, we collectively have a responsibility to coordinate and facilitate intergovernmental relations at all levels, as well as to further develop mechanisms and procedures to facilitate integrated planning and address implementation disjuncture and duplications in planning and budgeting.

Chairperson,

In my capacity as the Leader of Government Business (LOGB) in Parliament, I pledge to this House that the Executive will always be accountable to Parliament, the NA and the NCOP, which houses people's representatives.

We must ensure that we facilitate and deepen executive accountability by ushering in a new culture of cooperation between the NCOP and the three spheres of government.

This cooperation should be based on a shared commitment to better the material conditions of our people, but it should also be rooted in a deep reverence and respect for the people who elected us to serve.

Furthermore, policymaking, and legislative processes require active public participation as we indicated earlier to hear and address the voices and concerns of our citizens. We must strive to create meaningful channels for engagement and dialogue, fostering a culture of transparency, responsiveness, and accountability.

We must continue implementing the Taking the NCOP to the people because this makes it easier to engage with the communities.

It is therefore most commendable that the NCOP has created this strategic platform to address three-sphere planning disjuncture and anomalies. This platform now presents a poignant opportunity to articulate the critical imperative of elevating the status and importance of joint planning.

Within this context, I wish to issue a clarion call to Members of the Executive across the three spheres of government to heed the call for joint and integrated planning, budgeting, and implementation, as facilitated through the DDM.

The second call that I am making to the three spheres of government is to ensure effective activation and functionality of all relevant IGR structures and forums across the three spheres of government, particularly as they relate to the operationalisation of the DDM.

Given the current levels of poverty and inequality in South Africa, it is both urgent and imperative that we do away with silos and individualistic ways of working. It is only through a unified and integrated planning and budgeting implementation approach that we will be able to address the challenges facing our nation today.

Thirdly, I also wish to inform Members of the Executive across the three spheres of government to expect a continuation of structured engagements between the Executive and National Council of Provinces, in particular, on critical issues affecting provinces.

Part of our responsibility as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament is to introduce measures to improve the quality of legislation submitted by the Executive to Parliament, and to monitor the implementation of the Legislative Programme once introduced to Parliament.

I am very pleased with the NCOP's performance in processing legislation during the 6th Parliament. Only five bills lapsed in the NCOP during the 6th Parliament, but they have since been revived and are currently before the NCOP Committees. I therefore encourage the current NCOP delegates to focus more on the consideration and processing of priority legislation, including Bills with Constitutional Court deadlines.

Chairperson,

We will continue to encourage Members of the Executive to avail themselves when called to appear before Parliamentary Committees and fulfil their constitutional obligations in Parliament.

We will continue to monitor whether Members of the Executive respond to Parliamentary questions for written reply within the stipulated timeframes.

Working together with both Houses of Parliament, we will ensure that the Executive is fully accountable to Parliament.

Furthermore, we are committed to working with the NCOP to facilitate social compacting between the National Council of Provinces and the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, which is critical for accelerating our transformation agenda.

By working together through social compacting, the NCOP and the Leader of Government Business in Parliament can streamline the legislative process, enhance oversight mechanisms, and foster cooperation on key issues affecting transformation.

We must ensure that as the NCOP conducts oversight over all critical IGR structures towards the operationalisation of the DDM, all spheres of government must be ready to cooperate and work together for the realisation of a better life for all.

Let us all pledge to uphold the values of honesty, diligence, and dedication to our country as we set out to create an oversight agenda for the Seventh Parliament.

Let us work together in unity across party lines and government levels to protect and uphold the principles outlined in our Constitution.

We can all work together to create a future that is equitable, prosperous, and sustainable. Let us take this chance and run with it with compassion, clear vision, and a determined resolve to succeed.

To the NCOP do your work without fear or favour. Hold us accountability!

I thank you.