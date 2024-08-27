alliant Expands its Consulting Practice with the Acquisitions of Impact Performance Group and EastEdge Consulting

We've always been dedicated to solving our clients' toughest problems. Now, with alliantConsulting, we have two luminaries to help navigate businesses through this era of change.” — Dhaval Jadav, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alliant expands its consulting services through the strategic acquisitions of Impact Performance Group and EastEdge Consulting to reinforce its status as a leader in professional services . Leveraging over two decades of industry experience, this move substantially broadens the firm's expertise, enabling alliant to offer enhanced, personalized solutions to clients seeking alternatives to conventional large-scale consultancies.Adding Impact Performance Group and EastEdge Consulting, helmed by Joy Taylor and Sondra Leibner respectively, will provide a variety of personalized management consulting services including business strategy and transformation, change management, leadership alignment, digital transformation and project leadership – all to improve client profitability.Businesses are now entering one of the most disruptive eras of the past century due to political, economic and workforce instability. The landscape is becoming unstable and the speed of technological upheaval and adaptation is happening at a shocking pace.“Charles Darwin said ‘It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.’ In eras of disruption, change management and business transformation strategy are absolutely vital for survival,” said alliant Global CEO, Dhaval Jadav . “alliant has always prided itself on strengthening U.S. businesses and these strategic acquisitions position the firm to ensure our clients adapt favorably to the changing world.”“Leadership can be incredibly isolating. You’re constantly thinking, sleep is elusive, and it’s hard to find someone who truly understands,” shares Joy Taylor, Managing Director of alliantConsulting . “I’m a CEO myself. I’ve run multimillion dollar businesses. For any problem your business is facing, not only do I know the solution, I will ensure it is implemented for continued success.”alliantConsulting aims to redefine the client experience by working alongside businesses, actively implementing solutions hand-in-hand instead of simply laying out a strategy and walking away. Unlike large firms offering boilerplate solutions, alliantConsulting focuses on a tailored approach through decades of experience, active listening, empathetic support and close senior leadership partnerships that deliver actionable results. This allows for a more personalized and effective alternative to traditional consulting services.“Our specialty is not just helping leaders clarify their vision and purpose, but also setting a tailored course, defining their objectives and strategy, gaining buy-in across leaders and their teams, as well as side-by-side implementation until the full project is complete, goals are achieved with measurable results and everyone is rowing in the right direction,” continued Taylor.While both Impact Performance Group and EastEdge Consulting had well established practices, they were attracted to the idea of adding alliant’s wealth of expertise and resources to supercharge their capabilities and better serve their growing client roster.“We are a people-centric business. We now have more muscle than ever with PhDs, experts across numerous industries, as well as former members of Congress, Presidential Cabinet members and IRS Commissioners -- even legitimate rocket scientists from NASA,” said Sondra Leibner Managing Director of alliantConsulting.And, alliantConsulting clients now have access to alliant’s family of companies spanning AI, IT solutions, talent services, cybersecurity, complex tax consulting and legal services. Likewise, the integration of Impact Performance Group and EastEdge Consulting expands alliant’s suite of offerings ensuring comprehensive support throughout any organizational change while delivering measurable results through science-backed methodologies."I'm thrilled to welcome Joy and Sondra to the alliant family! Their dynamic approach leaves CEOs frequently telling us that working with them is unlike anything they’ve experienced before. We've always been dedicated to solving our clients' toughest problems. Now, with alliantConsulting, we have two luminaries to help navigate businesses through this era of change.”For more information about our services, please visit alliantConsulting.alliant is a leading professional services company providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. With a worldwide team of highly skilled professionals, alliant combines unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions.

