alliantgroup Announces the Winners of the 2024 SPARK Award to Celebrate Elementary Science Teachers
The SPARK award for STEM educators was born out of alliantgroup’s mission to support and strengthen American businesses as our nation’s drivers of innovation.
“We rely on our wonderful STEM teachers in the U.S. to light the fire of creativity and innovation so that we can keep up in the global technology arms race.” ”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the sixth year, alliantgroup celebrated elementary science teachers of Texas with the SPARK Award. The award, which began as the Elementary Science Teacher Award, was born out of alliantgroup’s mission to support and strengthen American businesses as our nation’s drivers of innovation. alliantgroup knows that STEM education is a huge part of creating the innovators of tomorrow and these teachers are doing an outstanding job igniting that ‘spark’ of joy that leads to a lifelong love of STEM.
— Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup
This year’s SPARK Award winner is Keke Powell, a second-grade teacher at Sunfield Elementary School in Hays CISD in Buda. Ms. Powell is a Texan of Samoan decent who attended college in Hawaii where she also played collegiate soccer. Going into her tenth year of teaching, Ms. Powell has taught second through fifth grades and loves trying new ways of learning. She is a lifelong learner who wants her students to have the best learning experience possible.
“I am so excited to have this recognition! As a teacher, I strive every day to create lifelong learners by providing access to new learning opportunities and unique resources. I am hopeful that this award will open some new doors to help me do just that,” said Powell.
And this year’s SPARK People’s Choice Award Winner is Marjon Roche who teaches fourth and fifth grade science at Harmony Science Academy in Odessa. Mr. Roche is a passionate educator with 15 years of diverse teaching experience across Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and now brings his passion to the U.S. He grew up in a remote village where he walked more than nine miles a day to attend school. This fueled his determination to become an agent of change and pushes him to inspire his students to overcome their own obstacles and pursue their dreams.
Other SPARK Award Finalists included:
• James M. Garris III of Pomeroy Elementary in Houston
• Jessica Requena of Garfield Elementary in Houston
• Stephanie Tann of Davis Elementary in Plano
• Ronreance Thomas of Petersen Elementary in Houston
This year, alliantgroup was honored to have local KHOU-1 Meteorologist, Chris Ramirez, emcee the event and the following community leaders as its judges:
• Senator Heidi Heitkamp, former senator from North Dakota and alliantgroup’s Director of Agriculture, as well as Director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics
• Barrett Shaver, Chief Development Officer at Space Center Houston
• Zarinah Poole, Area Development Director for the United Negro College Fund
• Bailey Kinney, Executive Director for Lemonade Day Houston
“We are living in an age of unprecedented and accelerated technological innovation & disruption – generative AI and automation are changing the world on a daily basis. We rely on our wonderful STEM teachers in the U.S. to light the fire of creativity and innovation in as many U.S. students as possible so that we can keep up in the global technology arms race. I couldn’t be more excited to recognize these amazing teachers and we look forward to doing more for these fantastic teachers throughout the year!” said Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup.
The SPARK Award, which began six years ago as the alliantgroup Elementary Science Teacher Award, was created to reward local teachers who are increasing student achievement and engagement through innovative lesson plans that emphasize both the importance and fun aspects of science. For more information on the 2024 SPARK Award or to get involved, please visit alliantgroup.com.
alliantgroup is the nation’s premier consulting and management engineering firm with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.
Amber Allman
alliantgroup
+1 7135138196
email us here