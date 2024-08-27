Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2024

Browns Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This small pond offers easy access to fishing on the southern edge of the McCall airport.

Fischer Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Tucked into a city park, this pond provides good bank fishing. The pond is the cornerstone of a cooperative community effort.

Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 rainbow trout

This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing trip: a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing, and camping. NOTE: The area has been closed due to fire activity, so please check fire closure status before heading out Warm Lake Road.

Meadow Creek Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Also known as Kimberland Meadows Pond, this is a beautiful little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Ol’ McDonald Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This small community pond in Council offers easy access next to Wilco Park.

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 1,300 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 1,300 rainbow trout

Lowman Ponds – 360 rainbow trout

Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River.

Marsing Pond – 270 rainbow trout

This pond is located off State Highway 55 below the Snake River bridge.

McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park, this small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.

Riverside Pond – 690 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, this pond is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Settlers Park Pond – 150 rainbow trout

This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing within Settlers Park in Meridian.