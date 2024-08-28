Dr. Santiago Centurion of Dermatology Associates of Central NJ Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Santiago Centurion

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Santiago A. Centurion, M.D based on merit for 2024.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Santiago A. Centurion is a board-certified dermatologist, dermatopathologist, and Mohs surgeon practicing at Dermatology Associates of Central NJ. With locations in Old Bridge, Freehold, Toms River, and Union, New Jersey, Dr. Centurion is able to offer convenient treatments to all of his patients. Dr. Centurion specializes in the treatment and evaluation of skin cancer.Before joining Dermatology Associates, Dr. Centurion was chief of dermatologic surgery at the East Orange Veterans Hospital. Dr. Centurion’s career is firmly rooted in New Jersey, starting with his residency in dermatology, fellowship in dermatopathology, and training in Mohs surgery at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, where he later rose to director of dermatologic surgery.Over the course of his career, Dr. Centurion has instructed countless medical fellows, residents, and students on skin cancer surgery. He has performed over ten thousand Mohs, dermatologic, and laser surgeries. His expertise is documented in numerous published scientific papers, as well as in his contributions to scores of dermatology textbooks.Dr. Centurion’s professional links include membership in the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Academy of Dermatopathology, the American Society for Mohs Surgery, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, Sigma Xi – The Scientific Research Society, and the Resident Editorial Advisory Board.To learn more about Dr. Santiago Centurion, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drsantiagocenturion -----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

