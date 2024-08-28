Ohio's Lakota Local School District Partners with Money Vehicle to Enhance Financial Literacy Education

Money Vehicle is a leader in personal finance education for schools and continues to share its movement around financial empowerment across the country.

BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In alignment with Ohio Senate Bill 1 , which mandates that all students graduating on or after July 1, 2022, complete a half unit of instruction on financial literacy, Money Vehicle , a leader in personal finance education is proud to announce its partnership with Lakota Local School District . Beginning with the 2024-2025 academic year, Lakota Local will implement the Money Vehicle Financial Literacy curriculum to empower students with vital financial knowledge and skills.This strategic partnership underscores Lakota Local's commitment to ensuring that every high school student can engage with the Money Vehicle curriculum before graduation. By integrating this comprehensive financial literacy program into their educational offerings, Lakota aims to cultivate a generation of graduates equipped to make informed financial decisions.“At Lakota School, we believe that financial literacy is a crucial skill for our students’ future success” said Andrew Wheatley, Director of Curriculum. “Understanding personal finance empowers our students to make informed decisions, plan for their futures, and navigate the complexities of the financial world with confidence. We selected the Money Vehicle Curriculum because it delivers financial education in a way that is both accessible and deeply relevant to students' real-world experiences. Money Vehicle has been a fantastic partner, consistently responsive to the needs of our school district."Senate Bill 1 was announced by the Ohio State Board of Education in July 2022. The mandate requires the class of 2026 to earn a one-half (semester) credit of financial literacy as a graduation requirement. Money Vehicle's curriculum has been recognized for its engaging and practical approach to teaching essential financial concepts, making it an ideal choice for Lakota Local’s educational framework. This initiative not only fulfills the requirements set forth by Ohio Senate Bill 1 but also aligns with the district's broader goal of fostering financial literacy as a cornerstone of academic achievement.“We’re very excited to be working with Lakota Local Schools” said Jed Collins, Founder and CEO of Money Vehicle. “Their team is focused on providing an engaging curriculum for their students and a supportive platform for their educators. We are thankful that Lakota students will have the chance to speak the language of money!”Explore or get a demonstration of the Money Vehicle curriculum at YourMoneyVehicle.com.About Money VehicleMoney Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. YourMoneyVehicle.comAbout Lakota Local SchoolsFounded in 1956 to educate the children of West Chester and Liberty Township within Butler County, Lakota Local schools has been a focal point of the community for over 68 years. Rated ‘Excellency with Distinction’ by the Ohio Department of Education report. Although the world has changed dramatically since Lakota Local was established, the importance of a strong educational system that provides over 17,000 students and 23 schools with skills to be productive citizens is always a priority.

