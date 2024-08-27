SleepScore Labs Integrates with Wellhub to Enhance Employee Wellness

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SleepScore Labs is excited to announce the full integration of our digital sleep improvement App into Wellhub, making it accessible to all users. This partnership, initially announced on World Sleep Day in March of 2024, expands Wellhub’s sleep improvement solutions and adds to a growing number of digital offerings being delivered to millions of employees.The SleepScore app uses advanced technology to turn a typical smartphone into a sleep coach leveraging cognitive behavioral, sleep and circadian science to guide users through highly personalized sleep improvement programs. SleepScore is the only digital sleep program supported by an independent Randomized Controlled Trial proving efficacy and is also supported by several published studies.“We are delighted to partner by placing SleepScore inside the Wellhub platform. Better sleep is key to every part of health & wellness and we are proud to share our proven technology with millions of people through this partnership” said Colin Lawlor, CEO SleepScore Labs.Formerly known as Gympass, Wellhub’s data indicates that 98% of employees worldwide consider sleep crucial for their well-being. Wellhub has consistently focused on all aspects of wellness, partnering with companies such as Calm and Headspace. As part of Wellhub’s rebranding, sleep is now central to their holistic approach to health.About SleepScore Labs:SleepScore Labs is transforming the world by empowering businesses to address sleep problems at scale, driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Health and wellness companies can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. Founded by sleep experts from companies and institutions such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard, SleepScore Labs has studied more than 460+ million hours of sleep and offers a suite of B2B2C services to improve health and wellness outcomes. For more information, visit www.sleepscore.com About Wellhub:Wellhub is the most loved corporate wellness platform, offering the best network of gyms, studios, classes, personal trainers, and wellness apps—all as part of an employee benefit. Over 15,000 companies use Wellhub to help their employees move, eat, sleep, and feel better with access to fitness and wellness partners in subscriptions that cost up to 50% less than traditional memberships. Wellhub more than doubles employee engagement with wellness programs, resulting in workforces that are 40% less likely to experience turnover and saving companies up to 35% on healthcare costs. Investing in employee wellbeing is investing in company performance. Get started at www.wellhub.com

