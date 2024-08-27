Venera Technologies Launches QCtudio™, Revolutionizing Quality Control review Processes for media content

Venera extends the value of its cloud-based QC solutions with its new review & collaboration system

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge Quality Control (QC) solutions for the digital media industry, is proud to announce the availability of QCtudio™, a powerful cloud-based system designed to streamline and enhance the QC process for media professionals.

QCtudio complements Venera's flagship cloud-native Quasar® QC solution by offering an intuitive, interactive interface that simplifies the review of QC reports and streamlining the content approval process post QC. With QCtudio, users can visualize and review detected audio and video alerts that are reported by Quasar, on a timeline alongside the media proxy in a browser-based player, providing a clear overview of potential issues within the content. Users can also preview the Audio waveform for more detailed audio analysis.

Key features of QCtudio include the ability for the users to categorize the alerts found by Quasar as 'Verified', 'Creative Intent', or 'False Positive', empowering operators to efficiently prioritize and manage corrections. Users can also annotate each alert with comments, ensuring that all relevant information is documented within the same QC report for future reference.

"QCtudio represents a significant leap forward in collaboration during the quality control process," said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies. "By integrating seamlessly with Quasar, QCtudio not only enhances the efficiency of QC workflows but also fosters collaboration among stakeholders by allowing them to provide feedback directly within the platform."

In addition to its robust annotation capabilities, QCtudio offers the functionality to export annotated QC reports, facilitating comprehensive documentation of identified issues and their resolutions. Such enhanced QC documentation will reduce future QC review processes since the users will know what ‘known’ issues exist that can be ignored. QCtudio can generate QC reports in the EBU QC format, to adhere to and promote the industry standard QC reporting format. Additionally, QCtudio provides the ability for the operator to export the ‘verified’ alerts into a compatible format for ingest into the popular video editing tools like DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premier for content correction.

"We are excited to offer QCtudio alongside Quasar as part of our commitment to advancing QC standards in the media industry," added Singhal. "With a free trial available, we encourage media professionals to experience firsthand how QCtudio can elevate their QC processes, ultimately reducing rework, minimizing delays, and maximizing efficiency."

For more information about QCtudio and to sign up for a free trial, contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies is a leading provider of quality control and content verification solutions for the digital media industry. Venera’s suite of QC solutions Quasar® for native cloud A/V QC, Pulsar™ for on-premise A/V QC, and CapMate® for native cloud caption/subtitle QC and correction) are trusted by top broadcasters, content owners, and streaming providers worldwide, ensuring the integrity of media files throughout the content lifecycle. For more information, visit www.veneratech.com.

