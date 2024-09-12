Belton Mouras Entertainment Unveils "Under My Skin" - A Love Story for Humanity

Belton Mouras Jr, "Under My Skin" cover art Belton Mouras, Jr., American Artist, Film and Music Producer Belton Mouras, Jr., American Artist, Film and Music Producer Belton Mouras, Jr., American Artist, Film and Music Producer Belton Mouras, Jr., American Artist, Film and Music Producer

Belton Mouras Entertainment Unveils Modern Day Romeo and Juliet Music Video - "Under My Skin" - A Love Story For Humanity

CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belton Mouras Entertainment continues to elevate the art of storytelling through music with the release of their latest music video, "Under My Skin." Crafted by the talented composer, pianist, and producer Belton Mouras, Jr., this evocative love song delves into the lives of two people from vastly different worlds. In a narrative reminiscent of a modern-day *Romeo and Juliet*, a hip-hop artist crosses paths with a sophisticated jazz singer, and together they explore their emotions and connection through the universal language of music.

Belton Mouras, Jr.’s magical piano playing serves as the emotional core of the track, weaving together the diverse musical elements that tell this unique love story. His ability to infuse passion and nuance into every note creates a powerful foundation for the song, elevating the entire production. The track brings together an all-star lineup of musicians who infuse their unique styles into the project. Smooth jazz flutist Althea Rene, dynamic saxophonist Otis Mourning, and esteemed trumpeter Steve Roach deliver powerful performances alongside the soulful vocals of Ann Roach and the versatile Rap/R&B artist Smoke Honee. Each musician contributes their best work, skillfully arranged and produced by Mouras, who is known for his ability to blend various musical genres into a cohesive and captivating sound. "Wow, amazing video production concept and the visuals flow really nice with the music track." - Allen Kepler, President Smooth Jazz Network

Behind the scenes, Craig Long, owner of Paradise Recording Studio in Northern California, plays a pivotal role as the master engineer. His collaboration with Mouras ensures that the final product is polished and ready for distribution, with a sound quality that meets the highest standards.

This project is further enhanced by the strategic partnership between Belton Mouras Entertainment and the Sundial Agency. Creative consultant Robert McLain bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and artistic vision, ensuring that both the video and music production reach the pinnacle of contemporary entertainment. The visual enhances the entertainment experience while uplifting the viewer with a blended tapestry of AI and film technologies. "Under My Skin" stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and the unifying force of music, setting a new standard for music videos in today's entertainment landscape.

Music lovers across the globe are resonating with the "Under My Skin" music video as this track continues to dance across the Smooth Jazz Top 100 Music Charts. The new music visual is available on Belton Mouras, Jr.s YouTube channel and airing on: IGMP TV, Roku - Apple - Amazon Fire, Otel Music Videos, ROKU, Rock Tv Mix - ROKU Channel, ‘My Music Video Channel’ - Saorsa TV Network -Roku, The Music Network - Music Network TV Streaming on ROKU - Apple TV - Amazon Fire, WCCA - Video Jam, MA, KJV Rocks - Comcast Cable (VA and tri-cities), Video Hits! Rainbow Productions - Spectrum (NY), OKTV - Germany / The Chubb Show - NC, POZE Mag Entertainment website, and was accepted by the WEMIX - European Market - Music Video Pool.

Belton Mouras, Jr. and Belton Mouras Entertainment have a whole lot more in store for 2024. The artist has just released a new music video titled "Step Step Step" in advance of his box office release of "Finger's The World's First Vegan Zombie", premiering on IMAX in Sacramento, CA on International Zombies Day; October 13th, 2024. Don't miss a single beat, and stay in Step Step Step at: https://beltonmourasentertainment.com and on social media: Instgram: https://www.instagram.com/beltonmourasmusic/, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beltonmourasjr, FB/ Meta: https://www.facebook.com/Beltonmouraset/, and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BeltonMourasJr.

