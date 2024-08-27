Medical Data Carrier Joins 24seconds Campaign to Boost Emergency Response and Road Safety in High-Risk Countries

Medical Data Carrier supports PVBLIC’s 24seconds Campaign, raising funds and awareness for the UNRSF to improve emergency response in high-risk areas.

UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY USA and Gananoque Ont, Canada – Medical Data Carrier , a leading innovator in personal medical information solutions, and the PVBLIC Foundation , a global nonprofit organization that harnesses the power of media and technology for social impact, are proud to announce Medical Data Carrier’s support of PVBLIC’s 24seconds Campaign aimed at raising critical funds and awareness for the United Nations Road Safety Fund to enhance road safety and emergency post-crash response efforts in low- and middle-income countries, where 93% of the world’s 1.2 million road deaths occur.The collaboration seeks to raise funding for the UN Road Safety Fund and bring awareness to the importance of accessible medical data in roadside emergencies and improve outcomes for individuals in crisis situations. Crucially, it will also combine Medical Data Carrier's expertise in providing vital, on-the-spot medical information to first responders with PVBLIC Foundation's global network and media outreach capabilities.**Key Objectives of the Collaboration :**- **Raising Awareness:** Leveraging PVBLIC Foundation's extensive media network to raise public awareness about the importance of road safety through the 24seconds campaign.- **Raising Funds for UNRSF:** Medical Data Carrier has pledged $100,000 CAD from the sales of a custom branded 24seconds Medical Data Carrier, for motorcycle helmets and childrens’ backpacks, that will go towards supporting the 24seconds campaign, with all proceeds being donated directly to the UN Road Safety Fund."We are thrilled to support the 24seconds campaign through PVBLIC Foundation, an organization that shares our commitment to public safety and social impact," said Steve Reed, President of Medical Data Carrier. "This collaboration will ensure that vulnerable road users everywhere have access to our emergency preparedness solution should it be needed in a personal emergency situation and help raise critical funding for the important work being done by UNRSF.""The PVBLIC Foundation is excited to join forces with Medical Data Carrier," said Daniel Wilkins, Executive Director of PVBLIC Foundation. "Our combined efforts will drive significant change, empowering UNRSF to continue to deliver life-saving interventions in low- middle-income countries. We believe road safety is a right, not a privilege, and Medical Data Carrier’s support will help those with the greatest need in this area. Their products provide affordable, no tech, no fail emergency preparedness to vulnerable road users everywhere and it can save a life!”"We welcome PVBLIC Foundation's partnership and the collaboration with Medical Data Carrier to support the 24seconds initiative, which aims to help finance UN programs in countries with some of the world’s most alarming road safety records." said Nneka Henry, Head of the UN Road Safety Fund. "Effective post-crash care is a key pillar of our work, so it is encouraging that this 24seconds partnership will also help to raise awareness on the importance of timely access to patients' medical information to first responders to be able to save lives".**About Medical Data Carrier**Medical Data Carrier is a leading provider of personal medical information solutions designed to assist first responders, often a Good Samaritan, in emergencies. Their flagship product, the Medical Data Carrier, is a small, durable pouch containing essential medical and emergency contact information, easily attachable to helmets or backpacks, ensuring that critical details are accessible when seconds count.**About PVBLIC Foundation**PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative nonprofit organization that harnesses the power of media, data, and technology to drive social change. By leveraging strategic partnerships with media outlets, governments, and NGOs, PVBLIC Foundation amplifies the efforts of global causes, from environmental sustainability to public health.**About 24seconds**The 24Seconds campaign is a global initiative supporting the UN Road Safety Fund, aimed at raising awareness about the critical importance of road safety. Named after the alarming statistic that someone dies on the road every 24 seconds, the campaign calls on individuals, organizations, and governments to act in reducing road traffic fatalities and injuries. Through social media, events, and advocacy, the 24Seconds campaign seeks to mobilize support for the UN Road Safety Fund's life-saving work, helping to create safer roads and achieve the global goal of halving road traffic deaths by 2030.**About UN Road Safety Fund**The UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) is a global initiative designed to support and accelerate efforts to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. By pooling resources and fostering partnerships, the UNRSF aims to implement evidence-based road safety interventions, strengthen national road safety management, and promote safer road infrastructure, vehicles, and behaviors. The fund plays a crucial role in advancing the United Nations' goal of halving road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030, contributing to broader sustainable development and public health objectives.For more information, please contact:Steve ReedPresidentMedical Data Carrier613-709-2941stevereed@medicaldatacarrier.com

