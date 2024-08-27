Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General

Position No: 125-615

Salary Range: $81,000 to $105,000 per year.

Closing Date: September 9, 2024

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: State Capitol, Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Jeremy Ensrud, Director, Criminal Law Division

Summary of Work



The position is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases in state court. Specifically, the position provides co-chair assistance to county state's attorneys, upon request, in charging criminal cases, drafting pleadings, attending court hearings, litigating criminal cases at trial, and handling subsequent appeals. The position requires travel to attend court hearings. The position provides legal advice to agents with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on investigating criminal cases and to Offender Registration on the applicability of the sex offender registration requirements to offenders. The attorney will be tasked with teaching various criminal classes at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Bismarck and classes for the BCI basic investigations school. The position also involves participation, as a representative of the Office of Attorney General, in several statutorily required committees.

In addition to the monthly salary, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family, the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS defined benefit retirement plan as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, the option to contribute to a medical spending account, and earning annual and sick leave.

Employees in this position are eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

Minimum Qualifications



1. Licensed to practice law in North Dakota, or the expectation of imminent admission to the North Dakota Bar.

2. 3 or more years of prosecution experience preferred.

3. High ethical standards; clean discipline record.

4. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

5. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

6. Excellent legal research skills; ability to effectively use Westlaw or Lexis and other research tools.

7. Interpersonal skills needed to work well with clients, colleagues, and the public.

8. The judgment, reliability, and willingness to devote the time and energy necessary to provide excellent legal services to the State of North Dakota.

9. Ability, demonstrated in previous employment experience or otherwise shown, to establish and maintain effective, harmonious working relationships with clients, colleagues, and supervisors.

10. Excellent time management and organization skills.

11. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, and standard background and criminal record checks to determine knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform assistant attorney general tasks.

Application Procedures



Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis. The Office of Attorney General does not provide sponsorships.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT: www.nd.gov/careers

Documents to be submitted:

• Resume

• Cover letter with a summary that clearly explains how the applicant's work experience is related to the summary of work and minimum/preferred qualifications

• 3 Professional References

• College Transcripts (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable for the initial application process but when the top candidate is given a conditional employment offer, they are required to present official transcripts)

The North Dakota Office of Attorney General prohibits candidates from plagiarizing any portion of their employment application and interview process to include responses to questions in which you must provide a narrative and/or verbal response. You must create your own responses originally and not copy or adapt them from other sources. While the North Dakota Office of Attorney General encourages you to create your narratives and interview responses with great care, including correct use of grammar and style, you are prohibited from using any artificial intelligence (AI) or AI-assisted tool, to include but not limited to ChatGPT. Any information you provide during the application and interview process is subject to verification. The North Dakota Office of Attorney General will discontinue your candidacy if we find you have violated this prohibition on use of AI tools in the application and interview process.

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact Ashley, Office of Attorney General: E-mail: aeisenbeis@nd.gov; phone: (701) 328-1256 or TTY: 1-800-366-6888.

• Learn more about Office of Attorney General at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/

• Learn more about Employment Benefits at: https://www.nd.gov/omb/public/careers/team-nd-benefits

• Visit North Dakota State government: http://www.nd.gov

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.