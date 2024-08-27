New Political Biography Takes Readers Back to 'When Mayor Doug Wilder Ruled Richmond'

'When Mayor Doug Wilder Ruled Richmond' by Linwood Norman Brandylane Publishers's logo

written by Linwood Norman; on sale August 27, 2024

A fascinating account of one of America’s most remarkable political figures. . . . [It] reminds us that while all politics may be local, certain politicians make an impact beyond their constituencies.” — Jonathan Eig, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning biography 'King: A Life'

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new book, ' When Mayor Doug Wilder Ruled Richmond : Strong-Arm Politics in Virginia’s Capital City' by Linwood Norman, the mayor’s press secretary.Part biography, part political history, this enlightening book describes how the bold leadership of Wilder, America’s first elected Black governor, turned the status quo in Richmond’s political landscape on its head.“Linwood Norman’s detailed new book provides a clear recounting of the discipline, clarity, and reform that Governor Wilder brought to Richmond following his term as governor. His achievements as mayor were yet another legacy to be remembered. This book recounts this legacy with candor and detail and is not to be missed,” said Eva Teig Hardy, former Virginia secretary of health and human resources.'When Mayor Doug Wilder Ruled Richmond: Strong-Arm Politics in Virginia’s Capital City' releases today, August 27, 2024.'Our nation’s first elected Black governor, L. Douglas Wilder, returned to public service in 2005 as the first popularly elected mayor of Richmond, Virginia in nearly sixty years. Despite his landslide election, voters may have had little idea what they were getting themselves into, as many were ill-prepared for Wilder’s strong style of leadership. He had remarkable success in reducing crime, cutting government spending, and boosting economic vitality, but Wilder’s relationship with the City Council and the School Board—and the disagreements that ensued from both sides—tarnished his record as mayor.Author and former press secretary to the mayor, Linwood Norman, skillfully recounts the turmoil of Richmond’s transition to the “strong mayor” model of local government during what was a memorable chapter in Richmond’s rich political history that is still deliberated today, more than fifteen years after Wilder’s charismatic tenure concluded.''About the Author'Linwood Norman served as director of communications and as press secretary for Mayor Wilder. His other positions included senior communications advisor for the US Department of Health and Human Services; communications manager for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; and communications director for ZERO—The End of Prostate Cancer. Earlier in his career, Norman was a reporter for the 'Newport News Daily Press' and the 'Petersburg Progress-Index,' and a contributing writer for 'Richmond Magazine' and 'Virginia Town & City Magazine.'A Richmond, Virginia, native, Norman holds a master’s degree in journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University.Interviews readily available upon request.Linwood Norman: 804-837-0737Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'When Mayor Doug Wilder Ruled Richmond: Strong-Arm Politics in Virginia’s Capital City' (hardcover, 243 pages, $35.95 / paperback, 243 pages, $19.95 / Kindle e-book $9.99) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

