NDA to conduct public meeting about chronic wasting disease

With hunting season approaching, the urgency of addressing chronic wasting disease continues as a top-of-mind concern for hunters and property owners in the Florida Panhandle. CWD is a contagious, fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou. Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed Florida’s first known case of CWD in a white-tailed deer in Holmes County and has implemented new rules and regulations to control the spread of the disease. This devastating disease, which has the potential to negatively impact deer populations, poses significant economic and environmental risks for Florida’s rural communities.

The National Deer Association is hosting the following public meeting in Marianna, which will be aimed at addressing these concerns and informing the public about Florida’s continuing response to this disease:

Wednesday, Sept. 4

6:30–8:30 p.m. (CDT)

Jackson County Agriculture Center

3631 Highway 90

Marianna, FL 32446

This event will bring together leading experts to discuss Florida’s strategy for managing CWD, the broader implications for conservation and the economic impact on local communities. Nick Pinizzotto, President and Chief Executive Officer of the NDA, will provide a national perspective on CWD, highlighting trends and lessons learned from other states. Kip Adams, Chief Conservation Officer of the NDA, will offer insights into effective management strategies that could mitigate the spread of CWD and its potential repercussions. Corey Morea, Deer Management Program Coordinator for the FWC, will explain Florida’s comprehensive plan to combat CWD and how the public can get involved in protecting the state’s wildlife and economy. Following the main discussion, the experts will be available to take questions from the media, providing an excellent opportunity for in-depth coverage and insights on this critical issue.

All members of the media are invited to attend and report on this vital discussion. For more information or to confirm your attendance, contact Lauren Claerbout at 850-228-1353 or Lauren.Claerbout@MyFWC.com.