Dismantled Rare 17th Century Home for Sale

Historic William Cornwell Homestead, Circa 1684

This is one of the earliest homes built in the country and one of the last 17th century American buildings available for relocation.” — Brian Cooper

NORTH STONINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is a rare opportunity to own a genuine piece of 17th century American architecture. The original 1684 frame has been documented, numbered, dismantled, and fully repaired, making it ready for reassembly.The property showcases large summer beam construction, a hallmark of early colonial architecture. Original features include unpainted feather edge wall boards, period-correct doors, and early wrought iron hardware, offering a glimpse into colonial craftsmanship. Most of the original flooring is included, complimented by additional 18th century unpainted water-sawn pine flooring to complete the interior. As-built and conceptual drawings provide detailed insights into the structure's layout and design. Click here for photos Additional services for reassembly, first floor decking, trim, historically accurate windows, and entranceways are available.This frame is currently upright and assembled inside our shop. Don't miss the opportunity to walk through history! Contact us today for more information and to schedule a viewing.

