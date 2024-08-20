Finally, a Historic Window Makes History

Thermally Broken, Historically Accurate, COG R22.7 Simulated Divided Light Unit

Liberty Restoration Glass announces a groundbreaking advancement in window technology that promises to revolutionize the historic preservation industry.

With this innovation, we're not just preserving history – we're making it.” — Brian Cooper

NORTH STONINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Restoration Glass , a leader in historic window restoration and reproduction, announces a groundbreaking advancement in window technology that promises to revolutionize the historic preservation industry.Combining old-world craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation, Liberty Restoration Glass alongside Vitro has developed a window that marries authentic historical aesthetics with unprecedented energy efficiency and durability."We've achieved what many thought impossible," says Brian Cooper, owner of Liberty Restoration Glass. "Our new glazing package offers the highest energy efficiency while maintaining impeccable historical accuracy. It's a game-changer for architects, preservationists, and homeowners alike."Key features of this revolutionary glazing package include:- R20+ Vitro Vacuum insulated glass combined with Liberty's signature molded glass products- An impressive center-of-glass R-value of 23- 99.99% ultraviolet filtration- Design pressure of over 100 pounds per square foot- Wind impact resistance exceeding 200 mphThis product is the result of years of research and development, showcasing Liberty Restoration Glass's commitment to preserving America's architectural heritage while embracing modern performance standards."Our goal was to create a window that would meet the strictest historical preservation guidelines without compromising on energy efficiency or structural integrity," Cooper explains. "With this innovation, we're not just preserving history – we're making it."For more information about Liberty Restoration Glass and their revolutionary windows, please contact:

Thermally Broken Steel SDL Window w/ Liberty Restoration Glass. COG R22.7

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.