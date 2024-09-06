Dr. Mayank Agarwal Joins the Team at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute in The Woodlands, TX

Dr. Mayank Agarwal - Cardiologist starting in The Woodlands, TX Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular (signing day) Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Heart & Vascular Institute announces that Dr. Mayank Agarwal , MD, has joined the team in The Woodlands, Texas, and will start seeing patients beginning in September.Dr. Agarwal brings a distinguished educational background and a solid commitment to patient-centered care. He graduated magna cum laude from Houston Baptist University in 2014 and earned his medical degree from Texas A&M University Health Science Center in 2018. Dr. Agarwal completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), where he received the Outstanding Overall Intern award, was recognized as the overall 2nd-year Resident, and the Don W. Powell award for excellence in IM residency during his three years.Dr. Agarwal is a general cardiologist with a particular interest in coronary artery disease, sports cardiology, cardiac imaging, heart failure, preventative cardiology, and quality improvement. He firmly believes in shared decision-making and patient education to empower his patients to make the best decisions for their health. His ultimate goal is to deliver value-based and compassionate service to the community.Dr. Agarwal enjoys spending time with his wife, daughter, and two cats. He is an avid fan of Houston sports teams, including the Astros, Rockets, and Texans. He loves taking hiking trips to national parks and watching sporting events around the county.About Modern Heart & Vascular Institute: Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia , coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.

