Dr. Mayank Agarwal to Start Seeing Patients at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute in Humble

Dr. Mayank Agarwal - Cardiologist starting in Humble Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular (signing day) Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Mayank Agarwal, cardiologist, to Start Seeing Patients at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute in Humble

HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Heart & Vascular Institute is pleased to announce that Dr. Mayank Agarwal has joined the team in Humble, Texas, and will start seeing patients in September. Dr. Agarwal will be a valuable addition to the practice, bringing his expertise in cardiology to the local community. The institute looks forward to the enhanced care and new perspectives he will offer patients.Dr. Mayank Agarwal graduated magna cum laude from Houston Baptist University in 2014 and earned his medical degree from Texas A&M University Health Science Center in 2018.Dr. Agarwal completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), where he received the Outstanding Overall Intern award, was recognized as the 2nd-year Resident, and earned the Don W. Powell Award for excellence in residency.Dr. Agarwal specializes in coronary artery disease, sports cardiology, cardiac imaging, heart failure, preventive cardiology, and quality improvement. He emphasizes shared decision-making and patient education, aiming to empower patients to make informed health choices. His mission is to provide value-based, compassionate care to the community. Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia , coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.