Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2024

2024 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Generates $1.4 million in Tax Revenue

PIERRE, S.D., -- The South Dakota Department of Revenue estimates tax collections from the 2024 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were $1,399,501. Taxes collected included state sales tax, tourism tax, municipal sales tax, and municipal gross receipts tax.

Revenues from temporary vendors in the Black Hills were down 3% compared to 2023. State sales tax accounted for most of the collections with $790,805. At this time last year, the department had collected $818,784 in state sales tax. The department’s 2024 collections also included $271,322 in state tourism tax and $337,374 in municipal taxes.

The 2024 rally had 896 temporary vendors, 17 less in attendance than 2023.

The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $992,067 in tax from the 699 vendors present, an 8% decrease in tax collections from a year ago.

The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 197 temporary vendors with $407,434 in total tax collected, increasing 12% from 2023.