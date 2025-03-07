Submit Release
Request A Vehicle or Boat Title

The Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division is experiencing a title backlog due to testing and training in preparation for the launch of the new title and vehicle registration system, 605Drive.  As a result, processing times are longer than normal and could be 3-4 months in most instances.

We recognize there are situations where individuals and businesses may need the processing of the title expedited, and our agency is trying to accommodate as many of these request as possible. Individuals or businesses needing a title can complete a form and submit it electronically to the Department. Approved forms will be processed once a week. Reasons to request an expedited title include: 1) A South Dakota resident is moving to another state; or 2) the Vehicle Ownership has been transferred.

Ownership changes may include the following:

  • Current Titled Owner has Sold the Vehicle
  • Adding / Removing a Name on a Title
  • Insurance Claim
  • Court Order

Individuals who purchase a new vehicle, but have a loan on the vehicle, will not receive a title until the vehicle loan has been paid in full and the lienholder releases the electronic title.

Individuals and businesses who would like to request an expedited title may do so by completing our online form at the link provided below:

Request Title

