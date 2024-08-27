Signature Systems Inc. PDQ POS Completes Install at Sycuan Casino Resort, Saving Tribal Business Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

The casino resort's terminals were modified with the latest version of the new POS software, saving significant hardware costs

WARMINSTER, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the acclaimed, multi-award-winning technology solutions provider for F&B point-of-sale solutions for all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce the successful and completed conversion of Sycuan Casino Resort to PDQ POS.



SSI worked with Sycuan Casino Resort to re-utilize nearly all existing hardware on location to run PDQ POS, including more than 160 point-of-sale stations and tablets. Converting the existing hardware not only saved time during deployment, but also saved an estimated $480,000 in hardware replacement expenses. The majority of the six different generations of workstations and tablets that had been deployed over the previous eight years were converted to run the PDQ POS platform.



In addition to converting the hardware, the PDQ POS development team also customized dozens of functions and reports to maintain continuity for servers and managers following the conversion.



“We had worked in our previous system for more than eight years, it had been heavily customized to meet the needs of our guests and out team members. Signature Systems, Inc. was able to work with us to re-create all of the functionality, customizations, and integrations that had been built over that 8-year span and did it over the course of just a few months. That work has been key to making the transition easier for or team and our guests,” said Patrick Tinklenberg, VP of Information Technology at Sycuan Casino Resort.



Sycuan Casino Resort's conversion to PDQ POS was performed by the Signature Systems, Inc. implementation team over the course of several weeks on-site in Southern California. Dozens of employees of the tribal gaming resort were trained on the new system.



Sycuan Casino Resort follows the recent trend of tribal casinos switching to PDQ POS, which now boasts more than 20 casino locations in the United States.



About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.



About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 40 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego’s premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

ALEX SCHWARTZ Signature Systems Inc. Marketing Manager Alex.Schwartz@pdqpos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.