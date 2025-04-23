TASSHUB Debuts Market for Creators on Solana, it's 484% up in just 24 Hours After Launch





HARNDUP, Denmark, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creator-based Web 3 platform TASSHUB token officially launched on Solana Thursday, with the promise of bridging decentralization to the adult entertainment industry. Now visible on market aggregator DexScreener , $TASSHUB is changing hands at $0.0004165, representing an uptick of 484% from its launch price.

The platform describes itself as the “Web3 answer to OnlyFans,” using crypto payments, NFTs, and DAO-based governance to offer a decentralized, censorship-resistant alternative to traditional adult content platforms.

TASSHUB Presents Solutions to Issues Bedeviling Adult Industry

Most creators in the adult entertainment business face several issues, especially in monetization. High platform fees, clouding censorship that limits their reach to consumers, limited payment gateways, and user anonymity risks are all roadblocks that TASSHUB has the solution to.

The Web3 platform lives up to the true meaning of the blockchain, a peer-to-peer content ecosystem where transparency and smart contracts replace middlemen. It dismantles the monopolistic structure of Web2 services that often take large commission cuts, restrict user freedom, and jeopardize both creator and consumer privacy.

“The adult content industry is long overdue for disruption,” said Peter Senius, the doxxed developer and founder behind TassHub. “By bringing Web3 into the industry, we’re giving creators more control, users more freedom, and introducing a model that benefits everyone, not just the platform.”

Since going live, TASSHUB has witnessed growing interest from both creators and crypto users. Community channels, including Telegram and Twitter, now have over 4,000 members, with more to come.

The $TASSHUB Token: Power to Creators, Good Times for Holders

$TASSHUB, the platform’s native utility token, launched this week in a fair launch format, meaning it had no VC pre-sale, no insider allocations, and no team wallets holding supply before market entry.

The token’s liquidity is locked, and early supporters, including crypto whales, have publicly committed to backing the project’s long-term growth.

$TASSHUB will cover the creator's everyday needs like tipping, subscriptions to content access, governance voting, and NFT purchases.

Backed by smart contract subscriptions, token-gated content, and on-chain earnings, creators can enjoy low fees, instant payouts, and total autonomy over their digital storefronts. Conversely, viewers will have anonymous access to content without exposing personal banking details.

Creator-Owned, Community-Governed

Centralized platforms such as OnlyFans and Patreon limit creators from sharing their content, and asking for more would put them at risk of being de-platformed or demonetized. The choice is either following the policies or getting shipped out.

On TASSHUB, governance will be handled via a DAO structure, and $TASS holders will have voting rights on future updates, platform features, and creator grant programs. The decentralized approach is designed to make the community an active stakeholder in shaping the platform’s direction.

Moreover, creators can mint limited-edition NSFW NFTs, offer pay-per-view or subscription-based streaming, and receive direct crypto tips on the platform’s customizable storefronts.

TASSHUB’s architecture places user privacy front and centre. No email signups or personal information are required. Instead, users connect through non-custodial wallets like MetaMask to have full control over access and identity.

Developers have promised to add future updates introducing advanced features such as end-to-end encryption, decentralized content storage, and optional identity verification. It will be particularly useful for creators operating in regions with restrictions on adult content.

Some of the upcoming additions include:

AI tools for content creation, captioning, and automated fan engagement

for content creation, captioning, and automated fan engagement Gamified engagement through tipping battles, badges, and leaderboards

through tipping battles, badges, and leaderboards AR/VR integration for immersive fan experiences

for immersive fan experiences Anti-screenshot and watermark protection to safeguard digital assets

to safeguard digital assets Cross-platform access, including mobile, desktop, and VR

including mobile, desktop, and VR Fiat onramps and multi-crypto payment support to expand reach

TASSHUB also plans to roll out discoverability tools, creator support programs, and mental health resources, because it recognizes the challenges of working in adult entertainment.

To tackle the query of rug pulls, TASSHUB has presented a transparent development team led by founder Peter Senius. Senius, a known figure in the Web3 dev space, is fully doxxed.

“It’s time for platforms to stop hiding behind corporate walls or fake profiles,” Senius said. “TASSHUB is here to build, not extract. We’re setting a new standard in Web3 for transparency and accountability.”

TASSHUB is a Web 3-powered adult content platform and crypto coin built for creators and users, offering anonymous, crypto-based payments, decentralized content ownership and lower fees. Think OnlyFans, but with full privacy, real ownership, even more power and money to the creators, and smarter monetization through NFTs, smart contracts, and community governance.

