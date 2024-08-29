Sanctify enters distribution partnership with AlphaSense

Sanctify's ESG reports are now available on market intelligence platform AlphaSense

MALMö, SWEDEN, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanctify are thrilled to announce that we have entered a distribution partnership with market intelligence platform AlphaSense , which means that Sanctify’s ESG reports will now be available on the platform and accessible for AlphaSense users."We are pleased to collaborate with AlphaSense to enhance the decision-making process for their users. Our partnership allows for quicker, more informed decisions while simplifying the pursuit of ESG commitments. Additionally, by making our reports available on the AlphaSense platform, we leverage the power of their AI and search capabilities, enabling seamless access to our insights alongside a vast array of other documents. This synergy of AI technologies significantly reduces the time required for research and analysis." – Lars Nilsson, CEO of Sanctify Financial TechnologiesAlphaSense is a leading market intelligence and search platform that uses AI technology to help businesses make data-driven decisions. It aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of public and private content, including company documents and filings, news articles, and research reports, allowing users to quickly find relevant information and insights. The platform's advanced natural language processing capabilities enable it to deliver precise search results, making it a valuable tool for professionals in finance, healthcare, and various other industries. By streamlining the research process, AlphaSense empowers organizations to stay ahead of market trends and make informed strategic decisions.Sanctify is an AI-driven company that offers a platform focused on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) insights, with its flagship product, Sanctify ESG. The platform uses advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze and extract ESG-related data from a wide range of news sources. This allows portfolio managers, analysts, ESG managers, stewardship / active ownership managers and CIO’s to gain a deeper and more updated image of a company's ESG performance. By providing comprehensive and real-time ESG insights, Sanctify empowers asset owners, asset managers and other investors to make informed decisions that align with sustainability goals and responsible investing practices.

