AuAg boosts its ESG efforts, Sanctify deliver the AI solution for the job
EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish fund boutique AuAg Funds, specialised in investing in precious metals, mining companies, and green technology, has long been an advocate for sustainability in their sectors. All funds from AuAg are classified as article 8 (SFDR) regarding sustainability, where the most important criteria is to promote change.
In order to stay on the absolute forefront of sustainable investing AuAg now teams up with Sanctify Financial Technologies to add their automated ESG screening and monitoring system of their investments operations. Sanctify will enable AuAg to, in a quick and automatic way, get the latest updates on their holdings in the funds. By having real time news analysis AuAg can reach their goal of becoming an leading ESG investor.
“The metals and mining sector will be at the core of enabling the green transition. We are very aware of the environmental and social impacts that mining can have and it is crucial for us to invest in the ones who are best in class, but also the ones that want to improve. Sanctify brings a new dimension of data and analytics to support our investment process.” - Christopher Svensson, Co-Portfolio Manager
Sanctify ESG use a powerful AI system to read open news sources online and surveillance what is being written about companies. The findings are then automatically analysed and visualised to make surveillance of thousands of companies conveniently available - seeing risks and opportunities clearer and faster with minimal manual effort.
Erik Dahlberg
In order to stay on the absolute forefront of sustainable investing AuAg now teams up with Sanctify Financial Technologies to add their automated ESG screening and monitoring system of their investments operations. Sanctify will enable AuAg to, in a quick and automatic way, get the latest updates on their holdings in the funds. By having real time news analysis AuAg can reach their goal of becoming an leading ESG investor.
“The metals and mining sector will be at the core of enabling the green transition. We are very aware of the environmental and social impacts that mining can have and it is crucial for us to invest in the ones who are best in class, but also the ones that want to improve. Sanctify brings a new dimension of data and analytics to support our investment process.” - Christopher Svensson, Co-Portfolio Manager
Sanctify ESG use a powerful AI system to read open news sources online and surveillance what is being written about companies. The findings are then automatically analysed and visualised to make surveillance of thousands of companies conveniently available - seeing risks and opportunities clearer and faster with minimal manual effort.
Erik Dahlberg
Sanctify Financial Technologies
+46 70 713 54 24
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn