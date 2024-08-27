Biden-Harris Administration Awards Over $558 Million to Improve Maternal Health, including $440 Million to Support Pregnant and New Moms, Infants, and Children through Voluntary Home Visiting Programs Proven to Improve Maternal and Child Health, Child…

HHS Also Awards $118.5 Million to Enhance Maternal Mortality Research and Prevention Efforts

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced more than $558 million in funding to improve maternal health, building on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to reducing the nation’s high maternal mortality rate through the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of HHS, is awarding more than $440 million in funding to expand voluntary, evidence-based maternal, infant, and early childhood home visiting services for eligible families across the country. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new investment of $118.5 million, over five years, to 46 states, six territories, and freely associated states to continue building the public health infrastructure to better identify and prevent pregnancy-related deaths.

In 2022, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation that doubles funding for the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program over five years – the first expansion of the federal home visiting program in nearly 10 years. Through this program, local organizations can provide home visits from nurses, social workers, and other trained health workers who work with families on early and ongoing engagement in prenatal care and postpartum support. They provide support on breastfeeding, safe sleep for babies, learning and communications practices that promote early language development, developmental screening, getting children ready to succeed in school, and connecting with key services and resources in the community – like affordable childcare or job and educational opportunities. The awards announced today reflect the first opportunity for states and jurisdictions to receive federal matching funds in addition to their base grants. Every single state and U.S. territory has seen an increase in funding to their home visiting program since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration.

“As someone who has spent my entire career fighting for the health and wellbeing of women and children, I am committed to addressing a maternal health crisis in which women across America are dying before, during, and after childbirth at higher rates than in any other developed nation. That is why I called on states to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage from two months to 12 months and announced the launch of the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis, an unprecedented whole-of-government strategy to improving maternal care,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “Today, we are building on this lifesaving work by awarding more than $558 million to improve maternal health across America. This includes a critical $440 million to support pregnant women, new mothers, and their children through home visiting programs that will improve health outcomes, child development, and access to resources for years to come.”

“Bringing home a baby can be stressful. Many new parents face additional challenges such as housing, or income insecurity, which can make the whole situation even more daunting. But we know from decades of research that home visits work – from helping with school readiness and achievement for children to improving health for women,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “President Biden and Vice President Harris know how important it is to support children in their most crucial years of development so they can grow up to be healthy, happy adults. We will continue to make resources and support available, and elevate maternal health issues so that more women and families know that help is available.”

“At the Health Resources and Services Administration, we are deeply committed to removing barriers to care for expectant and new moms and babies who face too many hurdles getting the support that they need,” said HRSA Administrator Johnson. “That’s why – thanks to the leadership of the President and Vice President – we were able to work closely with bipartisan leaders in Congress to grow the home visiting program to give more moms and babies a trusted home visiting partner to help their families in ways large and small to be healthy, feel supported, access health care services, nurture their child’s development, and give families every opportunity to thrive.”

HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson announced the awards in conjunction with HRSA’s Enhancing Maternal Health Initiative convening at Wayne State University, in Detroit, Michigan. The Initiative is bringing together moms and babies served by HRSA programs with maternal and infant health community leaders, health officials, HRSA-supported community providers, and others to advance the goals of the White House Blueprint to Address the Maternal Health Crisis.

The home visiting program funds states, jurisdictions, and tribal entities to develop and implement evidence-based, voluntary programs that best meet the needs of their communities. Families choose to participate in home visiting programs from pregnancy up to kindergarten and partner with health, social services, and child development professionals who provide resources, support, and skills to help families and children be physically, socially, and emotionally healthy. The program has demonstrated significant benefits, including improved school readiness and achievement of children, improved health for women, increased health insurance coverage, and prevented child injuries, abuse, and neglect.

For a complete list of Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program awardees, visit https://mchb.hrsa.gov/programs-impact/programs/home-visiting/maternal-infant-early-childhood-home-visiting-miechv-program/fy24-awards.

The CDC’s new $118.5 million five-year investment will continue building the public health infrastructure to better identify and prevent pregnancy-related deaths. This new investment expands support to Maternal Mortality Review Committees (MMRCs) from 46 to 52 states and U.S. territories and freely associated states. MRCs are state- and territory-based multidisciplinary groups that review deaths that have occurred within 1 year of the end of a pregnancy, determine if those pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, and recommend ways to prevent them in the future. This new investment in the Enhancing Reviews and Surveillance to Eliminate Maternal Mortality (ERASE MM) program also advances progress on implementing the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis. CDC began the ERASE MM program in 2019 to invest in MMRCs and to strengthen and standardize their efforts to review deaths.

“Every pregnancy-related death is a tragedy for the family and the community,” said Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, director of CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health. “Thanks to MMRCs, we know more about the causes and circumstances around pregnancy-related deaths, and we have actionable recommendations to prevent future deaths. This investment will support more jurisdictions in their critical work to save mothers’ lives.”

Together, these efforts build on both HHS’ and the broader Administration’s efforts to implement the White House Blueprint to Address the Maternal Health Crisis as described in the following Fact Sheet: White House Blueprint to Address the Maternal Health Crisis: Two Years of Progress.