Bangladesh: journalists arrested and detained

NUJ echoes IFJ call for transparency as authorities investigate journalists accused of murder and inciting violence.

The National Union of Journalists has joined the International Federation of Journalists in condemning the detention of Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa on 21 August.

Ahmed, former head of news at Bangladeshi broadcaster Ekattor TV, was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka alongside Rupa, a former chief correspondent at the same broadcaster. The couple had been travelling with their daughter before being arrested and questioned for two hours as they attempted to board a flight to Istanbul. Both were held on charges of inciting violence against individuals involved in the country’s recent protests.

On 22 August, Ahmed and Rupa were sentenced to four days on remand by magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir following charges of abetment and murder in the death of garment worker Fazul Karim. They are among 39 individuals implicated in his death. On 26 August they were remanded for a further five days, for their alleged role in the death of RMG worker Rubel.

The IFJ has reported increased threats against Bangladeshi media since student protests began in July. Attacks against both journalists and news outlets have occurred, with five journalists killed since protests commenced.

The IFJ said:

“IFJ expresses deep concern over the arrests of journalists Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa. The media must be free to report without fear of retaliation, and a plurality of voices must be encouraged through the Interim Government's time in power. Authorities must ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations against them.”

