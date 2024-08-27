Think Consulting Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine for Fourth Year in a Row

Joe Poling

Think ranks 3,788 on Inc Magazine’s 2024 list of America’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies.

It is a privilege to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list among so many outstanding companies across the country.” — Joe Poling

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Think Consulting , a premier consulting firm dedicated to providing exceptional strategic leadership and business solutions, announced today it has been named to Inc. Magazine ’s 2024 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for the fourth consecutive year.Think ranked 3,788 on Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“It is a privilege to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list among so many outstanding companies across the country,” said Joe Poling , President and Chief Revenue Officer of Think. “Despite challenges such as rising inflation and fears of recession, we remained committed to our strategy, and delivered exceptional results for our clients. We are optimistic about our business and future opportunities.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 5,000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 208 percent. There have been 3,181 repeat honorees, contributing to a total revenue of $317.1 billion. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,940 jobs to the economy over the past three years.Think has grown an average of 44% per year over the last four years and employs more than 160 consultants and professionals in regions across the country.In June, Think announced a partnership with Valtus Alliance, an international network of leading executive interim management companies. With its global reach and more than 60,000 interim managers, the Valtus Alliance partnership is opening opportunities around the globe for Think, which offers management consulting services, project management and human capital management services to companies in several industries including media, broadcasting, financial services, education, non-profit, manufacturing, and government. The partnership enables Think and Valtus to quickly and efficiently find the right executive for an assignment anywhere in the world."One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."For the complete 2024 Inc. 5000 list, go to www.inc.com/inc5000/apply . The top 5,000 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 13th.About ThinkFounded in 2004, Think is a national management consulting firm serving both the private and public sectors. Think is a transformative partner that helps clients bridge the gap between the company they are today and the company they want to become. Founded on the principles of trust and reliability, we approach every challenge with a fighting spirit and the resolve required to redefine the standard for operational excellence across sectors and at any life cycle stage of business. Our team comprises senior executives with deep experience in Technology, Human Capital, Operations and diverse industry knowledge and perspective. Simply put, our advisor-experts supercharge transformation and the right structuring. To learn more visit us at https://thinkconsulting.com MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue requirements are $100,000 for 2020 and $1 million for 2022. The Inc. 5000 list differs in that growth is measured over three years, not two, and companies must have at least $2 million in revenue in their final year of consideration.About Inc.The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/

