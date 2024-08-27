Finalists Named for the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards

GrowFL logo

Competitive Field of Businesses Vying for Honoree Status

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Above Group, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for its 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards. This prestigious program honors high-growth, second-stage companies demonstrating exceptional innovation and potential for future success.

Sponsored by Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services and in partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation, the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch award recognizes businesses that significantly contribute to Florida's economic vitality.

These companies have overcome challenges, displayed strong leadership, and fostered innovation, making a positive impact on their communities and industries.

“I am truly humbled and honored that Above Group has been selected as a finalist for this prestigious award,” says Nicholas Kugler, PE, Above Group’s Founder and CEO. “Our fantastic extreme team at Above Group deserves all the credit for all their dedication and hard work. This is a testament of their continued commitment to excellence, and I am thankful for each and every one of them, because we would not be here without all of them. Finally, only God deserves the honor and glory for everything he has done at this wonderful company. Nothing is impossible when you have faith in Jesus Christ as your savior and you seek to honor him in all things!”

More than 500 nominations were received from more than 60 organizations throughout Florida. A rigorous selection process narrowed the applicants for this year’s award to an impressive group of finalists. Together, these finalist companies employ more than 3,700 people and generated over $1 billion in revenue last year. They anticipate a combined 27% revenue growth and 31% job increase by the end of 2024.

“We are excited to recognize these outstanding companies,” said Pete Previte, Chair of GrowFL. “Their achievements exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Florida’s economy forward. These finalists inspire us all with their dedication to innovation and growth.”

Marius Dobren, Chair of the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Committee, added, “This year’s finalists showcase Florida's entrepreneurs' remarkable resilience and creativity. Their achievements in a dynamic business landscape inspire others to reach for excellence. As a marketplace for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, the GrowFL community is delighted to celebrate this year’s finalists and look forward to announcing the top 50 Honorees in October.”

The top 50 Honorees will be celebrated at the awards ceremony on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Hard Rock Live, Universal CityWalk in Orlando. The awards ceremony will be a highlight of the year, featuring networking opportunities, inspiring presentations, and recognition of the 50 Honorees.

Early bird tickets are available now through October 1st. Visit https://growfl.com/about-growfl-flctw/registration to purchase tickets.

Media interested in attending the awards ceremony or conducting interviews with finalists should contact Melissa Sileo at MSileo@GrowFL.com or 407-435-8487.

About Above Group, Inc.

Founded in 2014 on Florida’s Space Coast, Above Group, Inc. is an engineering firm that knows what it means to reach for the stars and go above and beyond. We are a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that specializes in highly technical building system knowledge and design expertise. We provide innovative engineering solutions for multiple industries throughout the United States. Our services include mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), process piping, fire protection, structural engineering, energy, technology and security design. We believe in a people strategy as the fundamental driver of our organization. That is why we strive to do everything “Above the Standard. Above Expectations.”

About GrowFL

GrowFL propels Florida's economy forward by empowering second-stage companies to reach their full potential. We provide focused, timely resources and expert connections to help these businesses scale and thrive. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of companies with at least six employees and $750,000 in revenue committed to expanding beyond this stage. We contribute to Florida's economic diversification and strength by fostering a thriving ecosystem of second-stage companies. Website: http://www.growfl.com

