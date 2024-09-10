Drug Channels Leadership Forum to feature powerhouse lineup in event hosted by HMP Global’s Drug Channels Institute

DCLF will feature salon-style discussions and fireside chats, allowing for one-on-one conversations with industry leaders as well as panel discussions and networking opportunities.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An agenda that features future trends, supply chain resilience, and policy and regulatory updates is set for the Drug Channels Leadership Forum, to be hosted by the Drug Channels Institute (DCI), an HMP Global company, at the Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami March 17-19, 2025.

The highly anticipated event will explore the most pressing strategic issues and crucial uncertainties that will impact all participants across U.S. drug channels. DCLF will feature salon-style discussions and fireside chats, allowing for one-on-one conversations with industry leaders as well as panel discussions and networking opportunities.

“Through the Drug Channels Leadership Forum, executives will be able to connect and address the critical issues and challenges confronting the commercial healthcare system,” said Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., DCI president. “We are excited to bring this innovative conference to the drug channels community. DCLF will help the leaders attending gain a better understanding of pharmaceutical economics and increasingly complex pharmacy distribution and reimbursement systems.”

Fireside chats on March 18 will feature Steven H. Collis, chairman, president and CEO of Cencora, Inc., at 9:15 a.m.; David Joyner, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Caremark, and Prem Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Health and President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness at 1 p.m.; and Tim Wentworth, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., at 4:30 p.m. A March 19 fireside chat with Frank Cunningham, Eli Lilly and Company group vice president of Global Value and Access and Lilly Direct, is set for 11 a.m.

Dr. Fein, one of the top U.S. pharmaceutical industry experts, will moderate the fireside chats. He excels at unlocking and explaining complex business and economic issues with humor and an accessible, straightforward style.

DCLF will feature dynamic discussions that will tackle crucial topics:

• “Wall Street Controversies on Drug Channel Companies”: Brian Reid, principal of Reid Strategic, will moderate a discussion on March 18 at 10:45 a.m. with leading Wall Street analysts, including Elizabeth Anderson, senior managing director of Evercore ISI; Michael Cherny, senior managing director of Leerink Partners; and George Hill, managing director and lead analyst, Healthcare Technology and Service, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

• “Crossfire: PBMs and Pharmacies”: Scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 18, this salon session will be moderated by Luke Greenwalt, MBA, vice president and lead, IQVIA Market Access Center of Excellence. Panelists will be Antonio Ciaccia, president of 3 Axis Advisors and CEO of 46brooklyn Research; and Edward DeVaney, president of Employer & Health Plans for CVS Caremark.

• “What’s Next for HUB Services and Patient Assistance?”: Next on March 18 is this 3:30 p.m. panel discussion moderated by Carl Schmid, executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Institute. Panelists will include Tom Doyle, Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Officer, Biopharma Services; Cencora; Divya Iyer, MS, MBA, senior vice president of Pharma Manufacturer Solutions for GoodRx; William A. Sarraille, JD, adjunct professor at the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law; and Jeff Levin-Scherz, MD, MBA, FACP, population health leader for WTW and assistant professor at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.

• “Navigating Drug Channel Disruption”: Set for 8:45 a.m. March 19, this keynote fireside chat with Fein will feature Eric Percher, co-founder and lead analyst of Pharma Supply Chain and Digital Health for Nephron Research.

• “Pharmacy: The Next Generation”: Moderated by George Van Antwerp, managing director of Deloitte Consulting, LLP, this panel discussion is set for 10 a.m. March 19. Panelists will include Alicia Boler Davis, CEO of Alto Pharmacy; Michael A. Evans, RPh, MBA, FASHP, chief pharmacy officer, Geisinger; and Bansi Nagji, CEO of PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy.

“These candid and thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders will pinpoint the factors that will improve U.S. healthcare,” Fein added.

DCLF is designed for executives from pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), health plans, insurers, plan sponsors, pharmaceutical wholesalers, hospitals, health systems, physician practices, state and federal governments, and other healthcare organizations.

To request an invitation or for sponsorship opportunities, visit drugchannelsforum.com.



About Drug Channels Institute

Drug Channels Institute, an HMP Global Company, is a leading source of industry research about pharmaceutical economics and the drug distribution system. DCI helps its customers make sense of pharmaceutical economics and the increasingly complex pharmacy distribution and reimbursement system. To learn more about its products, visit drugchannelsinstitute.com. Access Dr. Fein’s popular Drug Channels blog at drugchannels.net.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

