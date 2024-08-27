ROKiT's Deagen Fairclough becomes the Most Successful British Formula 4 Race Winner in History

ROKiT Racing Star winner Fairclough is now the most successful winner in British F4 history

Fairclough secured his 10th race win of the 2024 ROKiT British F4 Championship on 25th August and leads the driver standing by a staggering 138 points

All 6 episodes of our ROKiT Racing Star TV documentary series which tells the story of Deagen's progress to Formula 4 can now be seen free of charge via ROKiT Flix” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deagen Fairclough secured his 10th race win of the 2024 ROKiT British F4 Championship at a wet Donington Park on Sunday 25th August and, with 6 races remaining this season, leads the driver standing by a staggering 138 pointsIn addition, the young ROKiT Racing Star winner secured 2nd place in each of the other 3 races held over the weekend, including a 10 place gain from P12 in the 3rd race, to win the Hardest Charger and Fastest Lap awards.Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said "We're really proud of Deagen and his incredibly successful season to date in the ROKiT British F4 Championship. Of course, we're particularly pleased because we discovered him through our 'sim-to-circuit' ROKiT Racing Star competition which we created with the late Bob Fernley to find new driving talent who, providing they passed the requirements necessary, could win seats, fully-funded by ROKiT, in Formula 4. Without winning that, Deagen would never have had the opportunity to compete in Formula 4 so it's really satisfying to see him doing so remarkably well.""I'm so happy and really pleased to be able to help repay ROKiT as much as I can through winning as many races as possible." Said Deagen "I can't believe I'm racing in Formula 4 at all, let alone leading the championship!""All 6 episodes of our ROKiT Racing Star TV documentary series which tells the story of Deagen's progress to Formula 4 can now be seen free of charge via ROKit Flix and we will shortly be launching a brand-new sim-to-circuit competition on a global scale to find, hopefully, the next great racing talent. Details about ROKiT Racing Drivers can be found at www.rokit.com ." Added Kendrick.More information can be found at ROKiT FIA British Formula 4 and ROKiT and ROKiT Flix

