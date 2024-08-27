Cultural Affairs Bureau conducts regular inspection and maintenance works in the area of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, closing the monument and the VR exhibition to the public on 3 and 4 September

MACAU, August 27 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will conduct weeding removal and regular inspection of the bronze statues of St. Paul’s Ruins (former Mater Dei Church), on 3 and 4 September. In order to ensure public safety and carry out the referred works, there will be barricades temporarily installed in the forecourt and on the staircase of the former Mater Dei Church, from 6pm on 2 September, separating the intervention area from the public.

Thus, the forecourt area in front of the façade and the area of the Ruins of St. Paul’s College (including the exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public on 3 and 4 September.

For more enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.