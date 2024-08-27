PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 27, 2024 Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel's Explanation of Vote to House Bill No. 3978 - Marikina City Day Mr. President, my dear colleagues, On 16 April 1630, the Jesuits established a mission in Marikina, thereby founding the town under their order. On 3 May 2016, Republic Act No. 10788 was approved, declaring 16 April of Every Year a special holiday and no-class day in schools in the City of Marikina. It is also no secret that the City of Marikina is close to my heart, being the place of my upbringing and coming-of-age. Much has been said about the significance of Marikina to the Philippine story. Voting yes to this measure is not merely an expression of my personal affinity to Marikenos, but also a confirmation that Marikina's story is one that possesses national significance, equivalent to those holidays that grant us rest from work and bring us closer to our family and community. Thank you very much.

