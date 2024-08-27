New appointment to the District Court

Release date: 23/08/24

A barrister with extensive experience as both a prosecutor and defence lawyer has been appointed to the District Court.

Anne Barnett has been working in the legal profession for nearly thirty years, working as a Crown Prosecutor with the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions in Melbourne and, later, with the Northern Territory’s Office of the DPP.

Ms Barnett has also worked extensively in private practice, most recently as a Barrister at Jeffcott Chambers.

Ms Barnett’s appointment to the District Court fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Simon Stretton in May, and is due to begin in the District Court on September 9.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Anne Barnett has vast working knowledge across criminal law, coronial matters, defamation and family law.

I’m sure this wealth of experience will serve Ms Barnett well in her time on the bench, and I look forward to her contribution to the District Court.