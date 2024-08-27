SA moves to establish public child sex offender register

Release date: 27/08/24

Laws that will make it easier for South Australians to access information related to all the state’s convicted child sex offenders and their whereabouts will be introduced to State Parliament this week, fulfilling a significant State Government election commitment.

The laws would also give South Australia Police officers stronger powers to keep tabs on serious child sex offenders who may be at risk of further offending.

Under the Government’s proposal, South Australians would be able to apply for information about serious child sex offenders living in their area, and for parents to be able to check whether people who have unsupervised contact with their children have any history of child sex offences.

The three-tiered disclosure scheme would allow the Commissioner of Police to publish:

Any or all personal details, including a photograph, of a registrable offender whose whereabouts is unknown and who has failed to comply with reporting obligations or has provided false or misleading information

Photographs of dangerous and high-risk offenders living in the same suburb or town as an individual who applies for them

Information about an individual who has unsupervised contact with a child in response to an application from the child’s parent or guardian

The information would be made available through the planned Digital Police Station, which the Government announced as part of the 2024-25 State Budget.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

There is nothing more important than the safety of our children.

This is a significant step forward in helping better inform and protect communities.

South Australians have every right to know whether their children could be at risk from a predator.

A register like this will be of significant benefit to those parents and community members who want to keep our children safe.

Allowing parents to apply for information about people who will have unsupervised contact with their children – such as a babysitter, coach or others – will help provide an extra layer of assurance that the individual in question does not have any relevant criminal history.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

In addition to ensuring the public has access to vital information, we are also strengthening the powers available to SAPOL in dealing with registered child sex offenders.

We are expanding the search provisions available to ensure police search powers can be exercised in respect to any registered offender, to ensure they are complying with their obligations under the Act.

These are significant community safety measures that will better protect South Australians.