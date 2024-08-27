Water and Sanitation on preliminary report into what led to failure of dams in Riverlands

The preliminary report into what led to the failure of three dams on a farm in Riverlands has been finalized and handed over to the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina today following a two-week investigation. Upon studying the report, Minister Majodina will make public the findings thereof in due course.

Minister Majodina has praised the team of engineers, led by the Head of Specialist Unit: Dam Safety, Mr Wally Ramokopa, for a swift action to avert further disaster in the area and investigating the cause of failure of the dams early this month. Although the Department of Water and Sanitation does not own the failed dams, it exercises a regulatory function over all the dams in South Africa.

