Gauteng Health on additional wing at Bara Burns Unit

The upgrading of the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) will go a long way in positioning the facility as one of the leading centres in Africa, focusing on the treatment of burns.

This is the view expressed by Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko when opening the new extended wing together with Vice- Chancellor and Principal of Wits University, Prof Zeblon Vilakazi and the Roy McAlpine Foundation.

Since its establishment 33 years ago, the burns unit at CHBAH has admitted over 30,000 patients and performed more than 40,000 burn-related surgical procedures.

"The opening of this new wing is more than just an expansion of physical space; it represents a crucial step forward in our ability to provide lifesaving world-class care to the hundreds of patients who depend on the public health system. This centre of excellence will go a long way in ensuring that more patients, both adults and children, can be counted among those whose dignity was restored post severe burns,” explained MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko

According to CHBAH Head of burns unit, Prof Adelin Muganza, the expansion of the facility includes 12 new equipped ICU beds and a new operating theatre to reduce delays in surgical procedures, a critical factor in the treatment of severe burns.

The unit also boasts office space, a large outpatient service area ensuring that more patients can receive timely follow-up care, rehabilitation spaces for occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech therapy, and recreational activities, all of which are essential for the holistic recovery of burn victims, including a skin substitute laboratory to improve training of specialists and patient outcomes through cutting-edge research.

Prof Vilakazi emphasised the importance of the partnership between the Gauteng Department of Health through CHBAH and Wits University in advancing healthcare and education. "The opening of this unit aligns with key objectives of the centenary campaign at Wits University, to build excellence in health-related research, continue the specialised education of our healthcare professionals, and make a tangible impact on healthcare for all in South Africa."

The impact of this expansion is already being felt by patients such as 29-year- old Nontleko Sithole from George Goch in Johannesburg who suffered burns to her body and face. She was admitted at the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit on 9th August after a devastating fire at her home, which sadly claimed her grandmother. "I am impressed and happy with how the hospital treated my wounds and amazed about the progress I am making so far. I never thought I was going to recover so quickly, but now I am positive because of the work done on me by the healthcare workers."

Another patient, Bafana Alex Ntombela from Pimville, Soweto, also expressed his gratitude for the care he has received. He was severely burned after collapsing onto a hotplate stove, causing significant injuries to the lower part of his body. "I thought my life was over after seeing how badly I was burned. I undermined Bara and its staff, but they surprised me with the treatment they are giving me. They counselled me, and I have hope that I will recover. The progress of my healing is amazing."

The facility is set to recruit additional specialists, medical officers, and nurses, further strengthening its capacity to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community.

This milestone underlines the GDoH’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and preparing for the National Health Insurance by expanding and upgrading facilities to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services. The facility will also significantly improve burns services not only in Gauteng but also across South Africa and the broader Southern African Development Community region.

