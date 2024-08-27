Western Cape Infrastructure on progress on Malmesbury Bypass Project

The Western Cape Government is pleased to report significant progress on the ongoing construction of a vital 6.7km greenfield road link in the Swartland region. Premier Alan Winde and Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, conducted a site visit today to oversee the developments of this key infrastructure project.

This ambitious project, with an investment of R640 million, is an integral component of the Malmesbury Bypass upgrades, aimed at improving connectivity and safety in the region. The new road link connects the Hopefield Interchange on the N7 highway to the intersection of the R45, leading towards Wellington, and the R46 towards Riebeek Kasteel near Malmesbury.

"This project is testament to our enduring commitment to infrastructure-driven economic growth and job creation. Our infrastructure development must meet the needs of a rapidly growing population which requires us to become more future-fit and innovative given the added pressures of climate change," said Premier Alan Winde.

In addition to the road link, the project includes the construction of five new bridges and a grade-separated interchange at the R45/R46 intersection. These upgrades are designed to enhance safety, reduce travel times, and bolster economic activity by improving accessibility in the Swartland region.

Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers emphasised the strategic importance of this development, saying "The Malmesbury Bypass not only exemplifies our dedication to advancing regional infrastructure but also highlights our priorities to drive growth and prosperity. We are working tirelessly to accelerate the delivery of this project, ensuring that we meet our deadlines without compromising on quality."

Construction began in May 2023 and is on track for completion by November 2025. The Malmesbury Bypass project represents a significant milestone in the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s ongoing efforts to deliver world-class infrastructure to its residents.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to accelerating infrastructure delivery across the province, ensuring that communities are connected and that the region's infrastructure can support sustained economic growth.

