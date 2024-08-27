PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 27, 2024 TOL to LTO: Fix backlogs first Citing LTO's 'massive backlogs' in issuing license plates, TOL opposes LTO Region 7's plan to apprehend motorcycle riders using improvised or temporary plates starting September 1 "Give motorcycle riders a break! They are not at fault for the lack of official license plates, which is the responsibility of the government." Thus said Majority Leader Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, as he strongly opposed the plan of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 7 office (Central Visayas) to apprehend motorcycle riders using improvised or temporary license plates starting September 1. In a radio interview in Cebu City, Tolentino questioned the directive, citing the LTO's own 'massive backlogs' in the issuance of official license plates that have accumulated to over 12 million as of February this year. Tolentino said he intends to write Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista to urge the latter to look into the appropriateness of the order. The senator will also request the DoTr to hold in abeyance any similar directives in view of the recent passage of Senate Bill No. 2555, which will remove the double plate requirement for motorcycles under Republic Act 11235 - also known as the 'Doble Plaka Law.' Tolentino is the principal sponsor of the said measure. "I question the logic behind apprehending motorcycle riders for not having official license plates when it is the LTO's responsibility to provide those plates. I call upon LTO Region 7 to wait for the President's signing of the new law. Our motorcycle riders are not at fault here, yet they are the ones being punished," Tolentino stated. "And also, why single out Cebu?" he asked. Earlier, LTO Region 7 Director Glen Galario warned that all vehicles not complying with LTO Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2024-2721, which outlines the guidelines for the use of improvised and temporary motor vehicle/motorcycle plates nationwide, would face apprehension, legal action, and penalties. Tolentino emphasized that motorcycle riders are not to blame, as the LTO itself has acknowledged that their backlog in issuing the license plates may not be resolved until the year 2025. He also pointed out that as of February 15, 2024, the LTO's backlog had reached 12,548,909. Milyun-milyong backlog sa pag-iisyu ng plaka, ayusin muna TOL, tinabla ang direktiba ng LTO Region 7 na hulihin ang motorcycle riders na gumagamit ng temporary o improvised plates mula Setyembre 1 "Tantanan n'yo na ang motorcycle riders! Hindi nila kasalanan kung kinukulang tayo sa license plates, dahil responsibilidad ito ng gobyerno." Ito ang ipinahayag ni Majority Leader Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa kanyang mariing pagtutol sa plano ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 7 na hulihin ang lahat ng motorcycle riders na gumagamit ng improvised or temporary license plates mula Setyembre 1. Sa isang panayam sa radyo sa Cebu City, kinuwestyon ni Tolentino ang direktiba, lalo't umabot aniya sa mahigit 12 milyon ang 'backlog' ng LTO sa pag-iisyu ng official license plates. Susulatan ng senador si Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista para hilingin ang huli na rebyuhin ang kawastuan ng direktiba ng LTO Region 7 (Central Visayas). Hihimukin din nya ang DoTr na huwag munang maglabas ng katulad na direktiba, kasunod ng pagkakapasa ng Senate Bill No. 2555, na mag-aalis sa 'double plate requirement' para sa mga motorsiklo sa ilalim ng Republic Act 11235 - o mas kilala sa tawag na 'Doble Plaka Law.' Si Tolentino ang principal sponsor ng SBN 2555. "Tutol ako sa pag-uutos ng LTO na hulihin ang mga motorsiklo na walang opisyal na plaka, gayung LTO rin ang may responsibilidad, kung kaya't nagkukulang ito. Nananawagan din ako sa LTO Region 7 na hintayin ang pagpirma ng Pangulo sa ating pinanukalang nag-aamyenda sa Doble Plaka Law. Huwag namang pag-initan ang motorcycle riders, lalo na yung mga nasa Cebu," diin pa nya. Nauna rito ay inihayag ni LTO Region 7 Director Glen Galario na huhulihin at pagmumultahin ng ahensya ang mga lalabag sa Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2024-2721 ukol sa paggamit ng improvised o temporary license plates mula Setyembre 1. Dagdag ng senador, ang LTO mismo ang umamin sa isang pagdinig sa Senado na hindi pa nito mareresolba ang kakulangan sa plaka hanggang taong 2025. Iniulat din ng ahensya na umabot ng 12,548,909 ang kabuuang backlog sa pag-iisyu ng mga plaka noong Pebrero 15, 2024.

