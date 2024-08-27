Announcing the “BlogPaws Best” Award Winners at SuperZoo 2024

BlogPaws Best 2024 Badge BlogPaws Logo

The BlogPaws team recognizes 18 pet industry brands with categorical BlogPaws Best Awards and 4 brands with Best in Show Awards from Global Pet Expo 2024

[Every winner] made us feel that we’d found a person, product, and/or company ready and eager to improve the lives of pets.” — Jessica Shipman, BlogPaws COO/CMO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlogPaws is thrilled to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2024 Awards from this year’s SuperZoo trade show. The event was held August 14-16, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 1,100+ New Product Showcase entries, 23 New Product Showcase winners, and 22k+ pet professionals from around the world.The BlogPaws Best Awards celebrate and recognize pet brands that demonstrate innovation, education, and a commitment to improving the lives of pets and their human companions. The esteemed awards have honored over 100 outstanding products and brands over the past three years.The BlogPaws Best Awards winners are:Best New Product: AHIFLOWER OMEGA OIL AND CHEWS by WagWell, Booth 4568Best Innovation: HIVE ZOOMER DOG TOY LAUNCHER & LOOPED TOYS by Project Hive Pet Company, Booth 1975Best Emerging Brand: Mimi’s Daughters, Booth 7174 EBBest Cat Product: BAGUETTE by Crochet Kitty, Booth 7682 EBBest Dog Product: LONG LEASH by Zee.Dog, Booth 7317Best Sustainable Brand: WashBar, Booth 1646Best Booth Design: Veterinary Formula by SynergyLabs, Booth 5139Best Adventure Product: SUN SHOWER™ JACKET by Ruffwear, Booth 5257Best Household Product: PET FEEDING SYSTEM by WeatherTech, Booth 6462Best Calming Product: QUIET MOMENTS SCOOPABLES by NaturVet, Booth 4339Best Booth Engagement: Hill's Pet Nutrition, Booth 7430Best Charitable Focus: o.t.i.s (Overcoming Trauma Inspiring Survivors), Booth 3119Best Travel Product: DOG POOP BAG DISPENSER by Springer, Booth 1488Best Supplement Product: DAILY MULTI by InClover, Booth 1150Best Home Care Product: PROTEKTIN42K PREBIOTIC DENTAL POWDER FOR ALL PETS by TEEF for Life, Booth 3563Best Health Product: RECOVER SUIT FOR CATS by Suitical International BV, Booth 4125Best Enrichment Product: SUSHI SET by Pupper Squares, Booth 7580 EBBest Boutique Product: ELEVATED HALO BOWL by Catenary Home, Booth 7275 EBPet industry leader BlogPaws attended SuperZoo 2024 to cover the latest pet products and trends. Over the course of the three-day trade show, the BlogPaws team scoured the show floor, seeking out innovative brands and products worthy of recognition. After careful consideration, the winners of the prestigious BlogPaws awards were notified via email with a badge and certificate and will be featured prominently on the BlogPaws website."Every time we award a series of BlogPaws Best, it makes selecting the next set of winners a little harder. We’ve also learned that each show has a bit of its own personality, and that affects what products stand out. At this year’s SuperZoo show, the power of storytelling came up over and over again, so when Chloe and myself walked the floor, we searched for founders, brands, and products that had a story to share," explained Jessica Shipman, BlogPaws COO/CMO. “Some of the stories we heard were about the why, and some were about the how. Some pulled on our heartstrings, and others made us laugh, but they all made us feel that we’d found a person, product, and/or company ready and eager to improve the lives of pets."BlogPaws Best Awards will return for a special presentation at the upcoming BlogPaws LiVE event taking place from November 15-16, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado, during which pet-focused content creators from the BlogPaws Community will get to see and feel the products in the running.For photos, links, and further details of BlogPaws Best 2024 award winners, please visit here. ###About BlogPawsBlogPaws is the pet industry’s leading resource and community for building a thriving pet blog or content creation business. The BlogPaws community empowers pet-focused bloggers and creators with community-driven education and expert digital marketing advice. Learn more: BlogPaws.com and follow @blogpaws on Instagram and LinkedIn.BlogPaws is not affiliated with SuperZoo or the World Pet Association (WPA). BlogPaws Best Awards are presented solely by BlogPaws and are in no way endorsed, sponsored, administered, or associated with SuperZoo.

