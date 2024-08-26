Governor Abbott Appoints Gore To Texas Southern University Board Of Regents

TEXAS, August 26 - August 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lauren Gore to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025.

Lauren Gore of Houston is a partner and co-founder of LDR Growth Partners LP. He is the vice chairman of the board for Combined Arms, secretary of the board for KIPP Texas Schools, and a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Workforce Investment Council. Additionally, he is a former executive board member of Communities in Schools of Houston. Previously, he served as an attorney with Baker Botts and as an Infantry Officer in the United States Army, with a combat deployment to Iraq. Gore was honorably discharged in 2012. Gore received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.