Dutch Elm Disease Identified in Wascana Centre

Stop the Spread of Dutch Elm Disease, Do Not Transport Elm Firewood

Helping to protect the health of Regina's trees, Wascana Centre removed one tree that tested positive for Dutch Elm Disease (DED) on August 20, 2024. Additional testing is ongoing to identify any other cases to ensure the elms are removed and disposed of safely.

Wascana Centre maintains approximately 5,000 elm trees, with elm species making up 13 per cent of the centre's canopy. Wascana Centre has had three confirmed cases of DED: in 2014, 2019 and 2024. This year's case was located in the vicinity of Goose Hill, east of the Wascana Parkway in the vicinity of the Science Centre.

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) has a DED Control Program including monitoring and surveillance, control and prevention.

PCC Arborists and tree care workers visually inspect the elm trees during the summer.

PCC maintains and monitors elm bark beetle traps throughout the centre.

Pruning of elm trees is only done between September 1 and March 31.

PCC injects designated elms with a fungicide (Arbotec) on a three-year cycle to prevent infection of these trees.

In Saskatchewan, it is illegal to transport, store or buy elm firewood.

"Regina's elm trees are a defining characteristic of Wascana Centre and the entire city," Provincial Capital Commission Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "While we invite everyone to enjoy the picnic sites throughout Wascana Centre, please do not transport elm wood into the centre for recreational use. Prevention is the best tool to stop the spread of Dutch Elm Disease."

For more information on Dutch Elm Disease including signs to watch for and proper disposal, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

